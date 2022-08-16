Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
WCVB
The Photo Angel is on a mission to reunite lost photos to family members and Jake Garcia is hiding his paintings...on purpose
Kate Kelley, a special ed teacher in Attleboro, Massachusetts is also known as the “Photo Angel.” She finds antique photos in antique stores and flea markets, tracks down any possible relatives connected with it, and sends them the photo. Jake Garcia is a Boston nursing student and painter,...
WCVB
Boston teen's mural pays tribute to King Tut in South End
BOSTON — A new art display is coming to life outside the "Beyond King Tut" exhibit in Boston's South End. “He would never would have imagined that across this random ocean, someplace so far away, that a bunch of teenagers would be painting his likeness,” said Bobby Zabin.
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
WCVB
'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns Sunday with expanded dates
BOSTON — Open Newbury Street is returning to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting Sunday, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open Newbury Street...
WCVB
'You could feel whole house shaking': House explodes in Hampstead, New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A father and son said they feel lucky to be alive after an explosion destroyed their Hampstead home Friday morning. The blast was so powerful it knocked down all the home's walls and sent the garage door flying into the street. Homeowner Nathan Close's son said...
WCVB
Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure
The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins Crowell...
WCVB
Thursday, August 25: Beach Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There are still some beach days left before summer departs – but forget soggy sandwiches and chips packed in a cooler. Tonight Shayna Seymour is going big-time for her beach eats! She’s cruising the boardwalk at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for fried dough, french fries, fried chicken (sensing a theme here?) saltwater taffy, and… mocha lattes? Hey, why not! Meanwhile at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach we’re going old-school, with lobster rolls on the pier, ice cream, and more.
WCVB
Artist Todd Gieg continues work on his diorama to recreate the long-gone railroad from Lynn to East Boston
Todd Gieg has been working since 2010 on a huge diorama depicting a former railroad that ran from Lynn, MA to East Boston. Part of the project is on public display at the Lynn Museum. Gieg is still at work on finishing the rest of the diorama.
WCVB
Reviving Davoll’s General Store in Dartmouth, Massachusetts and rescuing donkeys in need at Peace for Ponies
Davoll’s General Store in Dartmouth, MA, is a 200-year-old store that was renovated and re-opened in 2021 by locals Ben and Will Shattuck. Peace for Ponies is an animal rescue in Wareham, MA, begun by Kendra Bond. Today, it focuses on saving a small number of vulnerable donkeys, nursing them back to health, and arranging for their adoption.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater
A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats
BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
whdh.com
3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WCVB
'Series of gunshots' heard at baseball field, at least two victims reported
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officers are investigating after a "series of gunshots" were reported near a baseball field in Cambridge, the city's police department said. The gunshots were reported in the area of Hoyt Field around 10:30 p.m. "Preliminary information indicates there are at least two known victims. One of...
