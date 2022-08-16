ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Boston teen's mural pays tribute to King Tut in South End

BOSTON — A new art display is coming to life outside the "Beyond King Tut" exhibit in Boston's South End. “He would never would have imagined that across this random ocean, someplace so far away, that a bunch of teenagers would be painting his likeness,” said Bobby Zabin.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns Sunday with expanded dates

BOSTON — Open Newbury Street is returning to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting Sunday, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open Newbury Street...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, August 25: Beach Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There are still some beach days left before summer departs – but forget soggy sandwiches and chips packed in a cooler. Tonight Shayna Seymour is going big-time for her beach eats! She’s cruising the boardwalk at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for fried dough, french fries, fried chicken (sensing a theme here?) saltwater taffy, and… mocha lattes? Hey, why not! Meanwhile at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach we’re going old-school, with lobster rolls on the pier, ice cream, and more.
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater

A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats

BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA

