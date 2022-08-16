ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports they have recovered the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley. East TN Historical Society Hootenanny Taking Place …. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

No injuries reported following Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Wate Midday News
q95fm.net

Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from a Knoxville store. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said three people caught on camera stole over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta located...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy