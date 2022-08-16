Read full article on original website
WATE
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports they have recovered the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley. East TN Historical Society Hootenanny Taking Place …. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
wvlt.tv
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
The Morristown Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing by her family.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday at around 9 p.m. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Clinton Highway near West Emory [..]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from...
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
q95fm.net
Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County
On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
Oak Ridge wreck injures 2 drivers
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN)
According to the officials of the Oak Ridge Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday Night on Melton Lake. The officials reported that one person was taken to the [..]
wvlt.tv
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Rural Metro responds to morning blaze in west Knox County home
Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Dawn Redwood Trail in West Knox County around 6:30 Saturday Morning. Firefighters say that when they arrived, smoke was coming from the garage and eave of the house.
wvlt.tv
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from a Knoxville store. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said three people caught on camera stole over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta located...
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
