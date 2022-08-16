Maryland leaders, community members highlight federal legislation to support home energy upgrades, workforce training

Read full article on original website
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Washington Examiner
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
Black Couple Sues Home Appraisal Company; Claims Their Home Was Undervalued Based On Race
A Black couple in Baltimore is suing LoanDepot and a local home appraisal company and its owner, claiming their home was undervalued based on race. The New York Times reported Dr. Nathan Connolly and his wife, Dr. Shani Mott, had their home appraised last year hoping to take advantage of rock bottom interest rates to refinance their mortgage.
People In Helping Fields Like Teaching And Medicine Are Sharing How Much They Actually Make, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening
"I have been punched, bitten, kicked, had objects such as desks thrown at me, had hair ripped out, etc. All for $20 an hour."
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month
Families in Baltimore will get more help to deal with the inflation. The program aims to help families cope with the rising cost of living. The recipient identification and onboarding process got completed on August 15. The funds will soon go out to approved bank accounts or payment cards. The program got named the "Baltimore Young Families Success Fund" (BYFSF). It is a guaranteed income pilot program implemented in Baltimore, Maryland. It will give money to recipients for the next two years. (source)
internationaltechnology.com
Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents
As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that's exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There's a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties' rental value potential higher.
‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City
One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection. “I was kind ...
