Lol. This could’ve been solved years ago. The same solenoids that GM installed in the T-56 to keep you from shifting from 1st-2nd under certain part throttle conditions for fuel economy? Could be used to lock the transmission out of 2nd gear when in 3rd/high rpm.
That’s great. Now that 2% of the population is willing or even knows how to drive a stick shift. This would’ve been nice 20 years ago.
When I shifted my 1963 Dodge pickup from 3rd to 2nd it just slowed down, did not break.
