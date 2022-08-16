ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.

Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

University of Michigan Health nurses fight for lower nurse-to-patient ratios

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on nurses across the country, leading to a shortage of nurses that is expected to get worse. Now nurses at University of Michigan Health are speaking out saying it is putting patients at risk. Thursday evening nurses held a town hall in Ann Arbor, sharing how they say a shortage of nurses on duty is impacting patients.
ANN ARBOR, MI

