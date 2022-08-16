Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
Tv20detroit.com
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
Tv20detroit.com
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
Tv20detroit.com
State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn
(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
Tv20detroit.com
1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
Tv20detroit.com
Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at the Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Television host, comedian and writer Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at this years Woodward Dream Cruise. The vehicle, a labor of love, is rooted in Leno’s love of Detroit’s automotive legacy and American manufacturing. “One thing I like the...
Tv20detroit.com
Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market. With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking...
Tv20detroit.com
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn. It's a family heirloom on wheels that Rich lovingly restored — a gift from...
Tv20detroit.com
Daycare open 24 hours is helping fill void for parents working outside 9 to 5 job
WAYNE, Mich. — As students head back to school, many parents struggle with finding a daycare that can suit atypical work schedules. This is an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on daycare staffing. Tiny stepping stones Childcare is that solution. Inspired by parents struggling with non-9...
Tv20detroit.com
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised Great Lakes Water Authority system
(WXYZ) — One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend. The system is crippled. There’s no question about if it’s big if one-third of the system is down. GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey told 7 Action News, “It is. It is absolutely.”
Tv20detroit.com
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Tv20detroit.com
Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.
Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
Tv20detroit.com
Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
Tv20detroit.com
Out of Wheelchairs and Into Muscle Cars - nonprofit gives 100 free Dream Cruise rides
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Danny’s Miracle Angel Network or D-MAN is back again for year 10 handing over the passenger seat for a passionate opportunity for people with disabilities to cruise Woodward Avenue. D-MAN is giving about 100 people living with disabilities like paraplegia, quadriplegia, traumatic head...
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan Health nurses fight for lower nurse-to-patient ratios
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on nurses across the country, leading to a shortage of nurses that is expected to get worse. Now nurses at University of Michigan Health are speaking out saying it is putting patients at risk. Thursday evening nurses held a town hall in Ann Arbor, sharing how they say a shortage of nurses on duty is impacting patients.
