ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Teacher shortage affects Tri-State's youngest students

By Adrian Whitsett
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jSLo_0hJIYPU000

Teaching our smallest children is one of the biggest jobs “because you're preparing them not only for kindergarten, and their journey in school, but life; we teach social skills, social emotional skills, as well as academics," said Gina Pool, Director of the Little Tree House of Knowledge in the West End.

Currently, Pool has four teachers but needs six to feel fully staffed for the two age-based classes taught daily. She said it helps the students and helps the teachers to be comfortable in a classroom that isn’t overcrowded.

Pool said, “It helps the teachers to be able to foster a good learning environment when kids know how to take turns and wait their turn, and to stand in line to know how to write their names when they start school. And just to feel comfortable when they transition from, you know, learning through play to traditional learning in the classroom. It's a huge deal. Pre-K really sets them up for long term success in life.”

The Cincinnati Preschool Promise, a non-profit “working to ensure equitable access to high- quality preschools, and better preparedness for future schooling for all children,” they’re hoping to build on success the last five years.

“It's open enrollment season now, we touched more than 1,200 families last year and had 900 students enrolled in preschool. We want to do even better than that this year. And in order to make that happen, we have to have highly qualified teachers ready to work in our preschool classrooms,” said Chara Fisher Jackson, CEO and Executive Director.

“If I had to say what keeps me up at night, and our biggest challenge is making sure all the investments that we've made to make sure that their classrooms and space to provide access can be open. When there is a teacher shortage when there are not enough staff people, class sizes shrink, and fewer children can attend a high-quality preschool.

Preschool Promise is helping by Providing teacher promise grants and staff support funds. That means teachers receive a supplement and a grant for every month, they continue to work at their community provider site.

“Educators, preschool sites, they're exhausted, but their commitment is unwavering,” said Fisher Jackson.

For Gina Pool and the kids at Little Tree House of Knowledge, know you can make an impact.

“We just take it one day at a time. And it's important for everyone, for the kids, for the families to have a safe place for their kids to come and learn.”

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Teacher#Tri State#Pre K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
DAYTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon

CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
NEWPORT, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy