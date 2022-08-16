ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Raiders news confirms improvement for Patrick Mahomes in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to release Demarcus Robinson confirms Patrick Mahomes’ improvement in 2022. Cries for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to crash to Earth, which rang through television and radio speakers over the past six months, were silenced in 11 snaps on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Just as soon as the Chiefs’ starting offense ran a series of preseason downs, the narrative surrounding their potential shifted.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Edelman gives interesting answer on potential NFL return

Will Julian Edelman soon follow in the footsteps of his former New England Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady?. The ex-Patriots wide receiver retired from the NFL before the 2021 season, but there's been no shortage of speculation about a potential comeback someday down the line. With Gronkowski unretiring in 2020 and Brady having a change of heart shortly after his retirement announcement earlier this year, Edelman might be having second thoughts of his own.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants DC has hilarious response to Bill Belichick frustration

The New York Giants seemed to be a source of frustration for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the team’s preseason opener. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, however, clearly is not apologizing. Belichick hinted at frustration with the Giants’ frequent blitzing during New York’s 23-21 preseason win last...
NFL
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly practicing in 'James White role'

According to Chris Mason, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly was "repping in the James White role" during the team's two minute drill practice. After James White announced his retirement, it appears Stevenson is next in line to inherit New England's pass catching role. With a recent endorsement from head coach Bill Belichick about his pass blocking as well, the 24-year old's average draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the eighth round could easily see a surge with all the recent hype surrounding the second-year running back.
NFL
People

Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay made history as the youngest head coach in the NFL when he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. But his now-wife Veronika Khomyn saw the promise in him when he was still an assistant for the Washington Commanders. A model and realtor from Ukraine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

