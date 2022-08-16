Read full article on original website
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
Healdsburg approves new surveillance tech
Lights, camera, Orwell? Following the trend of more than 100 cities across California, Healdsburg moved closer to erecting Automatic License Plate Readers, ALPR’s, at the city’s major entry and exit points. Considered by law enforcement a tool for investigating crimes, they're also a cause of alarm for civil liberties groups. Healdsburg police chief Matt Jenkins said the system doesn’t gather data on the occupants of a vehicle, but does capture identifying features. "ALPR technology goes beyond just reading the license plate." Jenkins told council members. "It is also able to detect the type of car, whether it's a sedan, a truck, it...
northbaybiz.com
Public Boat Launch, New Russian River Access Opens in Guerneville
Major upgrades to downtown regional park completed. Boaters, anglers and other river recreation enthusiasts may now begin or end their adventures on the Russian River near the downtown area of Guerneville, as Sonoma County Regional Parks has officially opened the community’s first public boat launch and portage at Guerneville River Park this month. The new launch area, designed for canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and other non-motorized watercraft, is part of Regional Parks’ efforts to improve river access and public recreation opportunities on the Russian River.
Neighbors push back against local park development
Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed power line starts brush fire in Novato, causes panic at RV park
NOVATO, Calif. - Marion Coleman said he was heating up a plate of spaghetti in his RV at the Novato RV Park on Armstrong Avenue when the power went out and he saw people running. "I ran out there and that’s when I see a fire on the other side...
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
sonomacountygazette.com
Seasons keep changing in Rio Nido
Its September signaling the end of summer. School is now in session and its back to work for many in offices. Since the Covid pandemic many employees have been working remotely. For some, working remotely is a dream come true and for others they are happy to be back in the office for a chance to socialize and a change of scenery from working at home.
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay
The dispatch center received calls about the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.
ksro.com
DUI Checkpoint in Santa Rosa Saturday
Santa Rosa Police will have a checkpoint over the weekend. On Saturday evening from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location, SRPD will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. As well as alcohol, police will be looking for impairment caused by legal and illegal drugs and cannabis.
ksro.com
A Recycling Center in Windsor to Close Down August 26th
Sonoma County is losing another recycling center due to economic losses. The Press Democrat reports that Brogard in Windsor will shut it doors on August 26th after 19 years of operations. The owners say they’re losing money every month trying to recycle 5- or 10-cent containers. Labor costs have gone up along with traffic while subsidies from the state have gone down. 85-percent of recycling sites have closed within the past decade in Sonoma County with California itself losing almost half in that same time span.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
sonomacountygazette.com
For the love of Gravensteins (and other apples)
“To whoever invented fantasy, redwood trees, and apple pie for breakfast: well done.” – Dr SunWolf. Rarely has there been a fruit that has meant so many things to so many people over the centuries, as the apple. It originated in Kazakhstan and by 1500 BC traveled with the Greeks, Romans and Etruscans throughout the civilized world. It has been the taste of goodness, and thought to be the conveyor of evil in the garden of Eden, due to the Latin word for “evil” being the same as the word “apple,” when the story was translated. When something is good and wholesome, we refer to it being akin to Mom’s apple pie and when we love someone, we call them “the apple of our eye.” Apples represent home and what we hold dear. What do apples mean to you? Are they a special dessert, part of Thanksgiving stuffing, a snack to be eaten with peanut butter or cooked into muffins or pancakes? The options are just about endless.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over county fair, California rescuers say
A stuck carnival ride left 12 people hanging in midair at the Napa Town & Country Fair, California officials told news outlets. Fire crews called to the fair just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, used a ladder to rescue the stranded riders, the Napa Valley Register reported. No injuries were reported.
