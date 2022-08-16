“To whoever invented fantasy, redwood trees, and apple pie for breakfast: well done.” – Dr SunWolf. Rarely has there been a fruit that has meant so many things to so many people over the centuries, as the apple. It originated in Kazakhstan and by 1500 BC traveled with the Greeks, Romans and Etruscans throughout the civilized world. It has been the taste of goodness, and thought to be the conveyor of evil in the garden of Eden, due to the Latin word for “evil” being the same as the word “apple,” when the story was translated. When something is good and wholesome, we refer to it being akin to Mom’s apple pie and when we love someone, we call them “the apple of our eye.” Apples represent home and what we hold dear. What do apples mean to you? Are they a special dessert, part of Thanksgiving stuffing, a snack to be eaten with peanut butter or cooked into muffins or pancakes? The options are just about endless.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO