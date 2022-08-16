ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends 2022 'Halloween' Event Skins Apparently Leaked

It appears skins for a 2022 Halloween event could be arriving soon in Apex Legends: Hunted. In 2021, the Apex Legends community saw the Monsters Within Thematic Event launch, which included four Legendary Legend skins and five Epic Legend skins. According to prominent leaker HYPERMYST, it appears players should expect...
Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone

Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
How to Use Vantage's Echo in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 14 has been underway for a few days now and players are already figuring out how to use the new legend Vantage. Vantage has two abilities, her Echo tactical and her sniper ultimate. Since her release, the sniper has been great. Especially when highlighted enemies receive double damage for a few seconds.
Respawn Responds to Apex Legends Tap Strafing Nerf

Apex Legends may have some of the most advanced movements out of all the popular battle royales out now. Whether it be sliding, legends abilities or glitches, players are always zooming around the map. Well, one of Apex Legends most notable movements received a nerf. Tap strafing is a combination...
Where to Find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite's latest update has unvaulted some classic weapons. Here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest major update, v21.40, saw the addition of some exciting features. The biggest, in arguably Fortnite's history, is the Dragon Ball collaboration, which saw Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma head to the Fortnite Island. But if anime crossovers aren't really your thing, the update saw the return of some familiar content.
