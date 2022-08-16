ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Music takes center stage Friday, Saturday

GLADSTONE — Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St., will be a busy place this weekend as three performers will take the park stage over two nights. Vinyl Revival is up first at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. According to the group's website, "Vinyl Revival embodies that dedication to reproducing a vibrant sound full of powerful rhythms, twin guitar solos, dynamic keyboards and lush harmonies. All the songs are reproduced completely live with no backing tracks or digital trickery."
GLADSTONE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

U.S. News & World Report ranks NKC Hospital 3rd in metro

In U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2022-23 rankings and ratings, North Kansas City Hospital tied for third Best Hospital in the Kansas City metro area. This honor recognizes the hospital’s performance in complex care in medical specialties and in common procedures and conditions. The hospital also ranked "high performing" in 10 procedures and conditions and received a "Best Regional Hospital designation," according to a press release.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy