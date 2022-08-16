GLADSTONE — Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St., will be a busy place this weekend as three performers will take the park stage over two nights. Vinyl Revival is up first at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. According to the group's website, "Vinyl Revival embodies that dedication to reproducing a vibrant sound full of powerful rhythms, twin guitar solos, dynamic keyboards and lush harmonies. All the songs are reproduced completely live with no backing tracks or digital trickery."

GLADSTONE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO