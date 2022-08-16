Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 19-21
From food and banana festivals to cornhole tournaments and Cirque du Soleil, there's plenty to do this weekend in Northern California. It will also be a hot weekend across the region. Saturday has the potential to get in the range of 104 to 108 degrees under cloudless skies. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
KCRA.com
Zoo designers show off plans for possible new Sacramento Zoo site in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove is moving forward with early-stage planning and discussion around building a new zoo in the city. The city and the Sacramento Zoological Society are considering development of a zoo site that would replace the existing zoo in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood. Dozens of...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said. Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis...
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino is now open in Elk Grove
The Sky River Casino, the $500 million complex operated by Boyd Gaming and built on land owned by the local Wilton Rancheria, is now open in Elk Grove. They are Sacramento County's first Indian casino. The casino staff made a surprise announcement about their soft opening on Facebook after midnight...
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
KCRA.com
FoodieLand Night Market at Cal Expo delights foodies, families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FoodieLand Night Market is back at Cal Expo Friday through Sunday. The organizer is based in Los Angeles, but brings the event around the state, delighting foodies, families and the vendors with the unique opportunity to reach the masses. Chris Huynh, of Chub Boy Korean...
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening about a month early
The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove said they were going to open in about a month but surprised customers on social media by posting they were open around midnight.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area heat timeline: How to plan your weekend around high temps
Hot weather continues in the Central Valley Friday and into the weekend. Here's what to expect. Thursday’s high temperature in Sacramento reached 104 degrees, and similar temps can be expected on Friday. Saturday has the potential to get even hotter with the range of 104 to 108 degrees under...
Roseville power outage impacts nearly 5,000 customers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — About 4,870 customers in Roseville are without power on Friday afternoon. According to an outage map from the city, the outage is centered around Vernon Street between 3rd and 6th Street. The outage started around 12:55 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 5 p.m. Friday.
KCRA.com
Sac City Unified not extending school year as it awaits possible penalty from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the threat of a $46 million fine from the state, the Sacramento City Unified School District says it won't extend the current school year to make up for time lost due to a strike last spring. In a back-to-school update emailed to parents Friday afternoon,...
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday
SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.
