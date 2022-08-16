Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Zoom patches critical vulnerability again after prior fix was bypassed
It's time for Zoom users on Mac to update—again. After Zoom patched a vulnerability in its Mac auto-update utility that could give malicious actors root access earlier this week, the video conferencing software company issued another patch Wednesday, noting that the prior fix could be bypassed. Zoom users on...
Ars Technica
Hands-on: Logitech’s tiny G705 wireless mouse is more versatile than it looks
I'll admit it; I have a lot of PC mice. And it's not just because I review them. Between traveling, multiple computers, gaming, and my living room, I have interest in multiple mice that cater to different needs. One of those needs is portability. Sure, it's easy enough to find...
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Xbox Series S bundles, M2 MacBook Air, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new promotion for the Xbox Series S. We've seen a few deals for Microsoft's diminutive game console in recent weeks, but this latest offer bundles the device with a digital game of your choosing for no extra cost. The promotion is available across several retailers, though both Microsoft and Target have the console priced at $290, which is $10 below its MSRP. (Stock appears to be limited at Target as of this writing, however.)
Ars Technica
Qualcomm is jumping back into the server CPU market with Nuvia acquisition
Qualcomm is apparently plotting a return to the server chip market. The company is overhauling its CPU offerings after acquiring the upstart chip design company Nuvia in 2021. Nuvia was founded by three high-ranking engineers from Apple's chip division, with the original goal of designing ARM server chips (though it never launched a product). After Qualcomm bought the company, it seemingly pivoted its new chip division from server chips to laptops and phones. Now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nuvia's original goal of building server chips will be allowed to continue.
Ars Technica
Ring patched an Android bug that could have exposed video footage
Amazon quietly but quickly patched a vulnerability in its Ring app that could have exposed users' camera recordings and other data, according to security firm Checkmarx. Checkmarx researchers write in a blog post that Ring's Android app, downloaded more than 10 million times, made an activity available to all other applications on Android devices. Ring's com.ring.nh.deeplink.DeepLinkActivity would execute any web content given to it, so long as the address included the text /better-neighborhoods/.
