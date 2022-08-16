ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire

The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease

A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Microbiomes#Genetic Material
Interesting Engineering

Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates

A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
WILDLIFE
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Newly Discovered Molecule Fights Off Over 300 Kinds of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Antibiotic resistance is a major problem that scientists and health organizations are looking to overcome. Soon, help may arrive following the discovery of a new molecule that can effectively control bacteria that have become drug resistant. The molecule is called fabimycin, and further down the line it could be used to fight off some of the most stubborn infections that humans can get. The new potential treatment targets gram-negative bacteria, a group of hard-to-kill pathogens that are commonly behind infections of the urinary tract, lungs, and even the bloodstream.  Their resilience is due to a protective outer membrane that helps shield the wall...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

LSD Improves Memory And Cognition By Promoting Brain Plasticity, Study Suggests

Psychedelics, once reported as the preserve of “college campuses and in beatnik dives in California,” have recently seen something of a resurgence in scientific research. They have been shown to help treat depression, help to heal trauma, and they may even be useful in fighting COVID-19. A new study, published in the journal Experimental Neurology, has found evidence of another benefit of LSD – promoting brain plasticity.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists

The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat

Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Are vitamins and supplements beneficial? What a new study shows

Millions of people swear by vitamin and mineral supplements, but a new massive report may have consumers thinking twice before refilling their next bottle. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on whether or not you really need daily supplements. Aug. 15, 2022.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study reveals neural mechanism of light-promoted early brain development of mammals

Sensory inputs, including visual, auditory, and somatosensory inputs from the environment, play a crucial role in infant brain development. Vision (light), the most important perception of mammals, has been identified for promoting synaptogenesis, one of the hallmarks of brain development, in multiple areas of the brain. However, the neural mechanism regulating this phenomenon and the lifelong effects on cognition and learning ability remain unknown.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immune cells in the intestine have a sweet tooth

A new study led by Marc Veldhoen, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Associate Professor at Faculdade de Medicina de Lisboa (FMUL) and published today in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) discovered that white blood cells that reside in the intestines, a specific group of immune cells called tissue resident lymphocytes, use sugar as an energy source and have a faster metabolism than lymphocytes that circulate in the blood.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Can we rejuvenate aging brains?

Neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, Ph.D., has spent 20 years unearthing and examining various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it, or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. And they become increasingly important as we age.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy