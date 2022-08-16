ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK
