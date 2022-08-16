Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
police1.com
Video: Woman escapes handcuffs in cruiser, shoots deputy with AR-15
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A woman, who was detained in a cruiser at the time, was somehow able to get her wrists free from her handcuffs and grab an AR-15 in the police vehicle, shooting off 10 rounds at deputies and a bystander. Both a deputy and another man...
Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash
Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022. Jail staff say he was found attempting suicide. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Oklahoma County Jail sees 13th death of 2022
The Oklahoma County Detention Center says a detainee died Friday afternoon, marking the jail's 13th death this year.
Suspect Arrested In Connection With SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect in a shooting late Tuesday night. Police said one person was shot during an altercation in the backyard of a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers were able to track down the suspect. After a long foot chase, he was...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
Canadian Co. Sheriff, El Reno Police Seize 60,000 Fentanyl Pills
A major drug bust by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and El Reno Police. Around 60,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop Monday evening. El Reno Police say fentanyl is a growing problem both here in Oklahoma and nationwide. “We received a call from the Canadian County...
