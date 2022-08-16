Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Thousands flood into downtown Minneapolis for Vikings, Twins games Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer season nears its end…. "Getting ready for a new season," said Vikings fan Keith Puchtel. The cadence of downtown is picking up with excitement, and anticipation for what tends to be one of the busiest times of the year in downtown Minneapolis. "Vikings are...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
40,000 visitors a year flock to Japanese garden at Normandale Community College
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Many gardens are in full bloom this time of year. But there's a place in Bloomington that seems to be budding year-round. Hidden behind the brick buildings that make up Normandale Community College is something you would typically find an ocean away."It's like discovering a little treasure box where you don't expect it," said volunteer Steve Cope.It's a 2-acre oasis of serenity that got its start 50 years ago. Back then, one thing led to another at a Bloomington Jaycees meeting. Trying to figure out what to put behind the new college, a Jaycee member decided to...
Managing the challenges of college
MINNEAPOLIS — College freshmen are moving into the dorms and beginning their lives away from home for the first time -- leaving parents worried about how they will manage all that freedom. Will they get enough sleep, eat well and make good choices?. Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson offers...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
hot1047.com
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
luxury-houses.net
Minnetonka Minimalism house with the glass walls by Charlie & Co. Design
Architecture Design of Minnetonka Minimalism House. Minnetonka Minimalism house designed by Charlie & Co. Design, together with custom builders John Kraemer & Sons, have completed a new home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota. This is an impressive project which is prominent among the green grass area. Also, it is harmonious with the nature and allows the owners to circulate freely to the outdoors.
Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota
Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
