Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Creating the Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
Inside Indiana Business
Ownership change for Fayette County health center
A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
Sidney Daily News
Krafts’ celebrate 65 years
WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Valley Orchid Fest coming to Kettering
Orchids from over 14 states will include hundreds of award-winning flowering orchid plants arranged on display, along with pottery and other orchid-related items.
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Contract approved for creation of Maker Lab
TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to enter into a contract with J.L. Kuck General Contractors of Ludlow Falls for the renovation of the second floor at the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy, for the creation of a Maker Lab. At $358,857, J.L. Kuck was the lowest responsible bid.
Eaton Register Herald
Driver exam station grand reopening celebrated
EATON — State and local officials gathered at Junction Village Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the re-location of the Preble County Title Office and the grand reopening of the driver’s exam station. “Thank you guys, for being here. I really appreciate it,” Preble County Clerk of...
wyso.org
Local property management agency landlord facing federal fraud charges for misappropriation of CARES Act funding
A Dayton-area landlord faces federal fraud charges following an investigation into how rental aid from the 2020 CARES ACT was spent. The money was supposed to provide relief for renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Josh Sweigart with the Dayton Daily News is the investigative reporter that began looking into possible misappropriated funds. He tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his reporting that began a year ago.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Tabatha Alise Tousley, 32, to Steven Joseph Zwiebel, 43, both of Piqua. Thomas Edward Bleigh, 27, to Heidi Marie Parker, 24, both of Tipp City. William Harrison Powell, 25, of Mason to Victoria Lane Rupert, 22, of Troy. Keith Michael Vonderhuevel, 30, to...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Daily Standard
Officials: Record-setting fair
CELINA - Mercer County Fair officials appear to have outdone themselves again as they anticipate another record setting year for attendance.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
Comments / 0