ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Creating the Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, OH
Health
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Residents in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties continue to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while Putnam County remains under a ‘medium’ risk advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 18 new hospital admissions per 100,000...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Family routines help pave way to smoother return to school schedules

TROY – As people prepare to say good-bye to the days of summer and embark on a new school year, the adjustment can be smoother by establishing routines for both parents and children, said Stephen Liptak, PsyD, child and adolescent psychologist at Upper Valley Medical Center. “This is probably...
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Great Darke County Fair opened its doors!

… and below are the links to the Fair Schedule for every day of the fair!. County News Online will be there (not always – but sometimes) and Premier Impressions will take photos and post them in our gallery. So, in case you don’t have time to visit the fair, just stop by occasionally and check the gallery for new photos. And if you have the time to visit the fair, stop by and check whether you find yourself in one of the photos!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Health#Fat People#Cohatch The Market
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes

TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Contract approved for creation of Maker Lab

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to enter into a contract with J.L. Kuck General Contractors of Ludlow Falls for the renovation of the second floor at the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy, for the creation of a Maker Lab. At $358,857, J.L. Kuck was the lowest responsible bid.
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Tawawa Park sign welcomes visitors

SIDNEY — Tawawa Park visitors will now be welcomed to the city’s crown “jewel” of parks, as Board Chair Tim Bickel put it, by a brand new entrance sign. Roughly 40 people attended the sign unveiling on the pleasant Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, including members of the public, Sidney City Council, Sidney Recreation Board and Sidney Parks and Recreation staff.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy