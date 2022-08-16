Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
miamivalleytoday.com
Creating the Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Residents in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties continue to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while Putnam County remains under a ‘medium’ risk advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 18 new hospital admissions per 100,000...
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Family routines help pave way to smoother return to school schedules
TROY – As people prepare to say good-bye to the days of summer and embark on a new school year, the adjustment can be smoother by establishing routines for both parents and children, said Stephen Liptak, PsyD, child and adolescent psychologist at Upper Valley Medical Center. “This is probably...
countynewsonline.org
The Great Darke County Fair opened its doors!
… and below are the links to the Fair Schedule for every day of the fair!. County News Online will be there (not always – but sometimes) and Premier Impressions will take photos and post them in our gallery. So, in case you don’t have time to visit the fair, just stop by occasionally and check the gallery for new photos. And if you have the time to visit the fair, stop by and check whether you find yourself in one of the photos!
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes
TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
miamivalleytoday.com
Contract approved for creation of Maker Lab
TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to enter into a contract with J.L. Kuck General Contractors of Ludlow Falls for the renovation of the second floor at the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy, for the creation of a Maker Lab. At $358,857, J.L. Kuck was the lowest responsible bid.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
dayton.com
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
iheart.com
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Humane society removes 26 farm animals from Jefferson Twp. home; Owner’s health at issue
JEFFERSON TWP. — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 26 farm animals from a Jefferson Twp. home Wednesday, based on complaints the agency received about the animals being neglected. Humane Society agents, executing a search warrant on the home on Germantown Pike in the township, removed 19 sheep,...
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Sidney Daily News
New Tawawa Park sign welcomes visitors
SIDNEY — Tawawa Park visitors will now be welcomed to the city’s crown “jewel” of parks, as Board Chair Tim Bickel put it, by a brand new entrance sign. Roughly 40 people attended the sign unveiling on the pleasant Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, including members of the public, Sidney City Council, Sidney Recreation Board and Sidney Parks and Recreation staff.
