Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida's teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
Changes to standardized testing in Florida schools on this week's Back to School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to help kids succeed, changes have been made to how students are tested in Florida schools. Camilla Hudson, the coordinator of assessment and accountability of Bay District Schools, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss these changes and what students can expect this year.
Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida's elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis' announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Election security is making headlines less than a week before Florida holds its primary Election Day. However, Democratic candidates, elections officials and government watchdog groups say it is not as big of a deal as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) is making it out to be. Though the groups are pointing out other challenges going into the primary.
Tyler's proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
Hunt for your money in this week's Consumer Report
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Uncashed checks, safety deposit boxes, and dormant bank accounts are just some of Florida’s common types of unclaimed property. “It’s their money,” Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, said. Billions of unclaimed dollars are being held by the state. “We will...
Thursday Evening Forecast
Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May"
Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Country Grind"
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a more typical summer weekend in the panhandle w/scattered storms expected each day with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temps could approach 100. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 50%. The forecast or Sunday looks a bit drier and hotter with highs near 90 and rain chances at 40%.
