ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida’s elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis’ announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Election security is making headlines less than a week before Florida holds its primary Election Day. However, Democratic candidates, elections officials and government watchdog groups say it is not as big of a deal as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) is making it out to be. Though the groups are pointing out other challenges going into the primary.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding

Scattered storms are in the forecast this weekend. Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Country Grind" Local musician Austin Anderson performing his original song "Country Grind" on Today's Tunes. Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May" Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM UTC. Local musician Austin Anderson...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Hunt for your money in this week’s Consumer Report

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Uncashed checks, safety deposit boxes, and dormant bank accounts are just some of Florida’s common types of unclaimed property. “It’s their money,” Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, said. Billions of unclaimed dollars are being held by the state. “We will...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May" Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music on Today's Tunes, including his song "Sweet Madi May". Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Day Out Day In" Updated: 1 hour ago. Local musician Austin...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May"

Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Day Out Day In" Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music on Today's Tunes, including his song "Day Out Day In". Consumer report: Unclaimed property. Updated: 6 hours ago. Uncashed checks, safety deposit boxes, and dormant...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Country Grind"

Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May" Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music on Today's Tunes, including his song "Sweet Madi May". Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Day Out Day In" Updated: 6 hours ago. Local musician Austin...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a more typical summer weekend in the panhandle w/scattered storms expected each day with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temps could approach 100. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 50%. The forecast or Sunday looks a bit drier and hotter with highs near 90 and rain chances at 40%.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy