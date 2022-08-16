Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 25 Rankings Heading Into Week 2 Of Football Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team compiled their top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the Utah High School Football season. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart revealed their rankings that was voted on by the KSL Sports Rewind team. Here is the Top 25 rankings...
deseret.com
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Orem senior 'flips out' in Tigers' season-opening win
FLIPPING OUT — We've seen a lot of crossover in sports, especially high school athletics, from two-sport athletes in football and basketball to three-sport stars that also play their field on the baseball diamond. Some NFL players have even taken up dance and ballet to improve their footwork and...
ksl.com
Brother of injured Little League World Series player added to Utah's roster
SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a heartwarming turn to Team Utah's heartbreaking story at the Little League World Series. Brogan Oliverson will replace his older brother, Easton, on the Utah roster, the Little League Word Series announced Thursday. Easton was critically injured after a fall from a bunk bed in the players' dormitory earlier this week; he remains in a Pennsylvania hospital as he recovers.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at monthly news conference
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Governor’s Monthly News Conference from the Eccles Broadcast Center in downtown Salt Lake City. To watch the full conference filmed in-studio, check out the video above.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Five Guys Restaurants Serve Good Hamburgers And More
Five Guys Restaurant(Image is author's) A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.
ksl.com
Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again
PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
