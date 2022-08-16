ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wbrc.com

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbrc.com

Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Health officials in Nebraska said a child died after what they suspect was a brain-eating amoeba infection. Dr. Lindsay Huse said the CDC is working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis – the disease caused by infection with the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri – after the child went swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8.
NEBRASKA STATE
wbrc.com

Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday marks 72 days since two Alabama veterans were captured by Russian forces while helping Ukraine fight. Their families are remaining optimistic they will return home. People throughout the Birmingham community came together this weekend to show their support for Ukraine with a festival called Ukrainian...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Muggy morning, thunderstorms likely through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning a front remains stalled over the area, and we have experienced thunderstorms producing some heavy rain especially over West Alabama with heavy rain and some flooding concerns to the north and northeast. A disturbance well to the north is expected to slide east toward the Great Lakes by tomorrow and grow weaker which will allow winds over our area to shift from a southwesterly direction to more westerly as the weekend progresses.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Will the referee shortage impact Friday night lights in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is finally upon us. Our crew will be all across central Alabama, capturing every snap and score for “Sideline” but will enough referees be on the sidelines this year?. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is down 400 officials from the 2,036...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue overnight. Forecast guidance shows the greatest chance for wet weather in areas along and north of I-20. No severe weather is expected, but don’t be surprised if you hear an early morning rumble. The chance for spotty showers and storms will ramp-up during the day on Saturday. The day won’t be a total washout but keep an eye out for pop-up storms. Otherwise, we will have a partly cloudy sky, with highs in the 80s.
TEXAS STATE
wbrc.com

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.
WATSONVILLE, CA
wbrc.com

Colleges taking new approach to remedial education

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of students coming out of high school needing remedial courses to make it in college is dropping. According to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the number of students needing remedial courses in college has dropped by from around 49 percent to 22 percent, especially at community colleges.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
MONTGOMERY, AL

