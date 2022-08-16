BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue overnight. Forecast guidance shows the greatest chance for wet weather in areas along and north of I-20. No severe weather is expected, but don’t be surprised if you hear an early morning rumble. The chance for spotty showers and storms will ramp-up during the day on Saturday. The day won’t be a total washout but keep an eye out for pop-up storms. Otherwise, we will have a partly cloudy sky, with highs in the 80s.

