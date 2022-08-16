Washington joins other states in support of DOJ’s challenge to Idaho abortion ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington is joining 21 other states in filing a court brief supporting the Justice Department’s lawsuit challenging Idaho’s abortion ban.

The DOJ’s lawsuit asserts that Idaho’s law does not have adequate exemptions for emergency, lifesaving care to protect the health of pregnant people. It also says the ban violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington’s health care system will be further strained by an influx of patients traveling to Washington for health care that will be prohibited in Idaho.

Currently, one in four abortion care patients at Eastern Washington Planned Parenthood clinics are coming from other states. Sixty-two percent of patients at the Pullman clinic come from Idaho.

“We are already seeing a significant influx of Idahoans seeking abortion services in Washington, and that will only increase with this new, restrictive law,” Ferguson said. “What happens in Idaho directly impacts Washington. Not only is Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion wrong, it violates federal law.”

Ferguson additionally argued that Idaho’s abortion ban denies Washingtonians federally required emergency care if they are in Idaho as students, workers or visitors.

Ferguson also joined a second friend of the court brief, defending EMTALA in a case filed by the state of Texas and several anti-abortion organizations challenging the federal government’s ability to enforce the federal law in Texas.

