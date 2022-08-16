Read full article on original website
Sewage discharged into Brushy Creek from Leander treatment plant
A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction.
Everyone safe after overnight fire in Manor
Crews with Travis County ESD 12 said working smoke detectors alerted those inside a home that caught fire early Friday morning. They said everyone was able to get out safely.
TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline
Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
Cedar Park residents should expect more water restrictions after underwater pipe leak
An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.
Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought
Deborah Hajda says her family's farming operations haven't had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, and she says their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda says she's staying optimistic about the future.
‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash
Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis
TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
Traffic near Bee Cave Elementary ‘really bad,’ district making changes
It's a concern several parents have shared with us: Traffic on Hamilton Pool Road during pickup and drop-off at Bee Cave Elementary School.
Reimers Ranch offers outdoor adventures in Texas Hill Country
Situated in western Travis County, Reimers Ranch includes "almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River" and is Travis County's largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. More than 18 miles of trails cut through the park's landscape.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it caused headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 3:30 p.m., a total of 25 outages have been reported with around 2,300...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
LCRA board approves one-year moratorium on community marinas
The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors approved a moratorium on new and amendment applications for community marinas in the Highland Lakes during its regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium was supported by two Granite Shoals residents who spoke on the issue. “We are seeing...
Rainfall measured in inches heading to Central Texas
Flash flooding becomes an increasing concern as we head into the work week. -- Nick Bannin
ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
Trauma alert issued after motorcycle, dog collision, EMS says
EMS responded to the collision at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 14700 block of FM 1100 Road in Manor. That's between Giese Lane and Manda Road.
All lanes of University Blvd. in Round Rock reopen after wreck
The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130.
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
