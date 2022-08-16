ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 2

Related
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline

Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Marble Falls, TX
Sports
Marble Falls, TX
Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marble Falls, TX
KXAN

‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash

Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
CEDAR PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Fire Marshal#Brush Fires#Sports Drinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytrib.com

LCRA board approves one-year moratorium on community marinas

The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors approved a moratorium on new and amendment applications for community marinas in the Highland Lakes during its regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium was supported by two Granite Shoals residents who spoke on the issue. “We are seeing...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy