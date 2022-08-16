WATCH: Georgia Community Members Chase Thief, Hold Him Down For Police

Photo: Getty Images

42-year-old Patrick Jorel York was trying to steal a Cadillac converter off of a parked car on Hillard Street in Atlanta when locals took notice. According to WSB-TV , locals heard York using power tools to remove the car part and immediately ran after him. They were able to capture, and hold him down until police arrived on scene.

The City of Atlanta Police Department took to Facebook to detail the situation to community members that were not involved in the citizens arrest, and to express thanks to the citizens that helped them arrest the thief.

"APD is thankful for the service these citizens performed to take a thief off the street and help make Atlanta safer and we are extremely happy no one got hurt. When we say “If you see something, say something” what we mean is If you see a crime, or know details of a crime, we ask that you gather as much information as you can, take photos if you can safely do so and call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477). We never want a citizen to put themselves in harm's way dealing with dangerous or volatile persons. Together we can reduce crime and make Atlanta safer," the post detailed.

WSB-TV mentioned that the thief is being held for charges encompassing "possession of tools for commission of a crime" and "possession of marijuana."