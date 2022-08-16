Read full article on original website
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that...
Akron distillery declares August 'Dogust' by inviting rescue pups to cruise nights
AKRON, N.Y. — There isn't an obvious connection between rescue dogs and whiskey, but Dean Hyder is a big fan of both. "Every dog I've ever had has been a rescue," he said. Hyder and his wife opened up the Old Scotland Road Distillery on his family's land in Akron back in 2020.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
Hamlin House at Troop I ends 33-year run in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing inflationary increases for the cost of food and labor, Hamlin House owner John Bitterman said August likely will be his final month in business. The Buffalo restaurant has operated from 432 Franklin St. inside the American Legion Troop I Post 665 for 33 years, serving lunch and dinner with banquet space for up to 250.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
6-year-old WNY native seeks Bills Mafia's support in USA Kids Mullet Competition
CLEVELAND, Virginia — It's a hairstyle from the 80s that just like everything else nowadays, is making a comeback: mullets. Now they're looking better than ever because kids are trying out the look for a national competition to win $2,500. Lincoln Prater, who is 6 years old, just moved...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Seneca Nation marks 20-year anniversary of casino deal with New York
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's a 20-year anniversary for the Seneca Nation and State of New York since they joined together to sign a deal to allow the start of casino gaming. But it's been a bumpy relationship between the two as they set the stage for potentially difficult negotiations on a new gaming compact for 2023.
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
NFTA service to Buffalo Bills game a hit with fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday also marked the first time in a dozen years that fans were able to take an NFTA Metro Bus to the stadium in Orchard Park. The NFTA had four different pickup sites offering $5 fares...
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
Niagara Falls man sentenced for beating a man to death
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced on Thursday for beating a man to death last year. The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Nicholas Bartek was given a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.
Dinner service returning to one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants, is bringing back its dinner service this fall. This is the first time DiTondo will be open for dinner since reopening last October. To prepare for this transition, the restaurant plans on closing on Aug. 29. An exact re-opening date...
Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
Groundbreaking held in Lackawanna for $2M Flexlume facility
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Flexlume, a company that makes many of the most prominent signs that you see on buildings in Western New York, is soon getting a new home when it moves from Buffalo to Lackawanna. If you don't know the name Flexlume, you've most certainly seen its work....
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
National Comedy Center listed as a top 25 family weekend getaway in the US
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A popular destination in the Southern Tier is getting some national recognition for offering enriching activities for people of all ages. The U.S. News and World Report named the National Comedy Center in Jamestown as one of the top 25 family weekend getaways in the U.S.
