Kenai Peninsula College Hosts Open House In Soldotna On Saturday
Kenai Peninsula College’s Kenai River Campus in Soldotna is holding an open house on Saturday, August 20 from 12:00 p.m. noon to 4:00 p.m. It’s an event to learn more about what KPC has to offer. Including with the open house is activities for the kids, local food trucks, and more.
Double Your Dividend 2022
Get Ready once again it’s time to Double Your Dividend and you can win with the KSRM Radio Group!. Listen for the location of the day, Monday through Saturday, on KSRM 920AM, KWHQ 100.1 FM, KKIS 96.5 FM, KSLD 1140AM, KFSE 106.9FM and KKNI 105.3 FM then go and register. The entry box will be at sponsor stores each day starting at 10am. It’s easy to win.
Troopers Arrest Amber Alert Suspect After REDDI Report Spots Vehicle In Soldotna
Alaska State Troopers provided an update regarding the arrest of 51-year-old Steven Narron of Fairbanks, the suspect connected to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Bane. An AMBER Alert was issued after Bane was believed to be in the Anchorage area Wednesday night. The Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit was tasked with assisting probation officers with the Alaska Department of Corrections with locating Narron, who had an active felony probation violation warrant for his arrest.
Lost Male Cat
Location: Skyline area Soldotna (near Tsalteshi Trail) Description: Munchie is a 6 yr old neutered male cat, he is a light grey tuxedo with faint grey striping that’s more noticeable on his tail and legs. He has white feet chest, some white on his face, and light green eyes. He’s smallish, 10 lbs. He wears a teal stretchy collar with a red heart ♥️ tag that may have come off. Last seen on July 28. He likes to hunt in the woods on the end of Lincoln/Roosevelt off of Skyline. Munchie answers to his name in a high pitched call, or ‘Monkey.’ If you think you’ve seen him, please call or text Karrie @ 907-252-7930.
Stars Overpower Service 54-14 In Non-Divisional Football
The Soldotna Stars over-powered and overwhelmed the Division I Service Cougars 54-14 on Friday night under the lights at Service High School. The Stars scored on eight of ten possessions in the contest including touchdowns on six-straight series in the first half. SoHi 54 – Service 14. The Stars...
BHGC Fall Classic Set For Saturday
The Bird Homestead Golf Course will host the 18th Annual BHGC Fall Classic on Saturday, August 20th. The tournament will feature a scramble format, build your own team, and a pig roast following tournament play. Teams are limited to two A/B players per team. Registration is $75 and registration is open thru 9 a.m. on Saturday.
