Location: Skyline area Soldotna (near Tsalteshi Trail) Description: Munchie is a 6 yr old neutered male cat, he is a light grey tuxedo with faint grey striping that’s more noticeable on his tail and legs. He has white feet chest, some white on his face, and light green eyes. He’s smallish, 10 lbs. He wears a teal stretchy collar with a red heart ♥️ tag that may have come off. Last seen on July 28. He likes to hunt in the woods on the end of Lincoln/Roosevelt off of Skyline. Munchie answers to his name in a high pitched call, or ‘Monkey.’ If you think you’ve seen him, please call or text Karrie @ 907-252-7930.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO