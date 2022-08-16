ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership. Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of...
GRESHAM, WI
WSAW

Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Tractor-trailer fire on Highway 51 south prompts lane closure early Wednesday morning

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A vehicle fire prompted a one-lane closure on U.S. HWY 51 south early Wednesday morning. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lane closure is at mile marker 200, near Maine because of a semi-trailer fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the back of the trailer and the driver was able to escape safely.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Rib Mountain Monday. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon. The body was found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
