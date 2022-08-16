Read full article on original website
Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
‘Seats and Feets’ sets goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of sock and underwear
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Covenant Community Presbyterian Church and Thrivent are teaming up to collect socks and underwear for those in need. “Seats and Feets” has set a goal to collect 1000 pairs of socks and underwear for all ages, including socks for newborns and toddlers. Items should be brand new.
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership. Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of...
Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
Rhinelander tops Wausau East, D.C. Everest falls at home in boys’ soccer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the first full night of boys’ high school soccer in Wisconsin, the Rhinelander Hodags ventured south to Wausau to pick up an out-of-conference win over Wausau East. The Hodags netted three goals in the first half, plus another two in the second half to...
Tractor-trailer fire on Highway 51 south prompts lane closure early Wednesday morning
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A vehicle fire prompted a one-lane closure on U.S. HWY 51 south early Wednesday morning. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lane closure is at mile marker 200, near Maine because of a semi-trailer fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the back of the trailer and the driver was able to escape safely.
Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As schools prepare to welcome kids back into the classroom, one organization in Marathon County is already thinking about the next school year. The Workplace Volunteer Council’s fundraiser, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County helps children and families prepare for the school year with supplies.
Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla. For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms to move in Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tracking chances for wet weather heading into Wednesday late afternoon as a cold front drops southeast through the Badger State. Weather conditions will remain dry in the meantime. Clouds to mix with sun and afternoon temperatures to warm near the low 80s. Cold air will overtake...
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother last June will spend life in prison with no chance of parole. Earlier this month, Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during a plea agreement. The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Rib Mountain Monday. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon. The body was found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks help amid investigation into criminal property damage complaints
MERILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. In a span of just 6.5 hours Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received 14 complaints of criminal damage property. Between 6:35 am and 1:00 pm Sunday, the phones rang with complaints of damaged mailboxes...
