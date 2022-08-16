ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Crash Scene: Video from Inside the House

 4 days ago
Two weeks ago, Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, which ignited a fire. She later died of her injuries.

Now, TMZ has video from the crash scene, which shows the home extensively damaged by the fiery collision.

In the video, the firefighters are surrounded by charred remnants while they tried to figure out what happened.

Despite the condition of the home, the woman living there, Lynne Mishele, was unharmed.

According to the outlet, Mishele and her pets were in another room when Heche plowed into the home.

Mishele is reportedly struggling with the aftermath of the crash.

Her lawyer Shawn Holley told TMZ, “I am only here to help Lynne go through the process of dealing with insurance companies so that she can start rebuilding her life. This was never about lawsuits or making money. She has lost everything and is so appreciative of all the love and support she has received."

After news broke about Heche’s death, Mishele released a video message on Instagram. She said, “Hi, this is Lynne Mishele. The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children especially, really have suffered a great loss and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words."

She ended her video, saying, “I'm sending love to everybody involved."

Following the crash, a GoFundMe was created for Mishele. It has raised more than $170,000 to help her rebuild her life after losing “her entire lifetime of possessions.”

On Sunday, Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” according to her rep.

TMZ reported that organ recipients had been identified, so surgeons were ready to remove Heche’s organs.

It is unclear which organs will be transplanted, but Us Weekly reports Heche was set to be memorialized with an Honor Walk for her organ donations.

To honor donors, hospital staffers form a line from the patient’s hospital room to the operating room. Typically, the medical staff asks for permission from the family to perform the Honor Walk, and the next of kin usually has the opportunity to accompany their lost loved ones to the operating room.

Days ago, her rep told "Extra" that Heche's heart was still beating, but that she was "legally dead" while organ donation was explored.

At the time of her death, Heche had been under investigation for felony DUI — a blood test revealed cocaine in her system — but the LAPD has since closed the case.

Rolling Stone reports the LAPD announced the investigation ended because, "When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Aundria
4d ago

How this woman who committed several crimes destroying a woman's home and irreplaceable items is somehow a martyr is so ridiculous, Anne Heche made the choice to end her own life disregarding who she may harm doing so luckily no one else was killed.

Reply
14
Fiore Belle
4d ago

Not too many organs can be donated when you're pumped up with illegal/legal substances. Condolences to her children.

Reply(1)
8
Mary Milton
4d ago

For goodness sake! Her poor choices resulted in her paying the Ultimate price.. ( her life)... thankfully there was no other life Collateral damage...Let's try to have some compassion and respect for her family... at the very least🙏... R.I.P

Reply
4
 

Anne Heche
