Salt Lake City, UT

bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
UFC
Daily Mail

‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody

Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch tonight?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC
Henry Cejudo
Luke Rockhold
Leon Edwards
Israel Adesanya
Kamaru Usman
Shane Burgos
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping predicts Leon Edwards to defeat Kamaru Usman in ‘tough fight for both men’

Leon Edwards can make a little bit of history this weekend at UFC 278. England has seen plenty of great fighters come and go throughout the years with several leaving lasting impressions with their entertaining fight styles and personalities. Arguably the most popular amongst the bunch was Michael “The Count” Bisping who since retiring in Nov. 2017 has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 278 results for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 278 Twitter updates from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will square off against Leon...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa: New and Improved

Paulo Costa's attitude after missing weight - and his subsequent performance against Marvin Vettori - had many (including myself) thinking that Paulo Costa would repeat his mistake, and perhaps be better off making a transition to Light Heavyweight - like his former rival Yoel Romero. However, throughout fight week we...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 start time, TV schedule for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

The UFC 278 start time and TV schedule for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
