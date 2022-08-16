Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury “going to have to retire” due to “stuff” going on
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury has some stuff going on that will force him to retire from the sport. Wilder says he doesn’t want to reveal what’s happening with Fury’s life that is requiring him to get out of the sport, but with the way he’s talking, the ‘Gypsy King’ did something wrong.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody
Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch tonight?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
MMA Fighting
‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three rounds, and Costa swept the scorecards after three rounds. But Rockhold’s gutsy performance, which may have been his last, won over the crowd. Battered and exhausted from the end of the first round, Rockhold stayed in the octagon when...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping predicts Leon Edwards to defeat Kamaru Usman in ‘tough fight for both men’
Leon Edwards can make a little bit of history this weekend at UFC 278. England has seen plenty of great fighters come and go throughout the years with several leaving lasting impressions with their entertaining fight styles and personalities. Arguably the most popular amongst the bunch was Michael “The Count” Bisping who since retiring in Nov. 2017 has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2
MMA Fighting has UFC 278 results for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 278 Twitter updates from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will square off against Leon...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa: New and Improved
Paulo Costa's attitude after missing weight - and his subsequent performance against Marvin Vettori - had many (including myself) thinking that Paulo Costa would repeat his mistake, and perhaps be better off making a transition to Light Heavyweight - like his former rival Yoel Romero. However, throughout fight week we...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 preview show: Leon Edwards’ upset chances vs. Kamaru Usman and much more
Kamaru Usman is inching towards all-time greatness, but Leon Edwards is more than confident he’ll get redemption, and a UFC title around his waist for the first time at UFC 278. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs break down the top storylines heading into Saturday’s main event in...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou blasts UFC over restricting fighter sponsorships: ‘I lost a deal of over a million dollars’
Francis Ngannou has been one of the most vocal fighters taking aim at the UFC over pay in recent months but now the heavyweight champion is also taking the promotion to task over restrictive sponsorship practices where athletes are involved. His latest issue came up after one-time UFC middleweight champion...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 start time, TV schedule for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2
The UFC 278 start time and TV schedule for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC 278 cold open previews Kamaru Usman’s quest towards ‘historical heights’ against challenger Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman is inching towards all-time greatness, while Leon Edwards looks for redemption. The UFC 278 cold open has arrived with a voiceover from Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman that previews the second meeting between Usman and Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event. In...
MMA Fighting
Luke Rockhold rips Paulo Costa in expletive-filled tirade; Costa promises to retire him at UFC 278
It’s been more than three years since Luke Rockhold appeared on stage at a UFC press conference, but the one-time middleweight champion made up for lost time in an expletive-filled tirade aimed at opponent Paulo Costa. Rockhold, the co-headliner of Saturday’s UFC 278, seized main event status during his...
MMA Fighting
With Vinc Pichel out, Joaquim Silva returns to face Jesse Ronson at Oct. 1 UFC event
Jesse Ronson will still compete at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that due to an undisclosed injury to Vinc Pichel, Ronson will now face Joaquim Silva at the UFC’s event on Oct. 1, which is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik: Kamaru Usman ‘absolutely not’ overlooking Leon Edwards despite light heavyweight talk
While there seems to be a narrative that Kamaru Usman may not be fully focused on his upcoming title defense against Leon Edwards, UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik has been around the welterweight champion long enough where he’s not buying it. Usman and Edwards will headline Saturday’s UFC 278...
