On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that food manufacturer Lyons Magnus LLC is voluntarily recalling various beverage products, including popular protein drinks, coffees, and plant-based milk, due to potential “microbial contamination.” The FDA specifically called out the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause a rare but potentially serious infection. The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported yet, but a preliminary analysis found that the impacted products “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”
Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling nearly 13,100 pounds of frozen meat pizzas due to potential metal contamination, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall was initiated after Home Run Inn received complaints from people who...
Three batches of a Banana Boat sunscreen have been voluntarily recalled because they contain trace levels of a carcinogen called benzene, according to a statement from Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Banana Boat products. The product is called Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 and is packaged in an aerosol can. Benzene is a chemical created through both human activities (such as secondhand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions) and natural processes (such as forest fires), per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Helix Plus Mattress Review 2022: It’s Made with Larger Bodies in Mind
Before testing the Helix Plus Mattress, I was not aware that mattress brands considered larger bodies in their construction. So when I had the chance to test a new mattress designed for larger bodies, I jumped at the opportunity. Now that I’ve slept on it for two months, I don’t think I’ll settle for less. Read on for our full Helix Mattress Plus review. While testing, I followed the mattress review criteria made by SELF’s panel of sleep experts.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to three companies for selling unapproved skin tag and mole removal products. The companies—Amazon, Ariella Naturals, and Justified Laboratories—are in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), per a statement, which says “there are no FDA-approved over-the-counter drug products for the removal of moles and skin tags.” The warning letters cautioned the companies that failure to address the violations could result in legal action.
I jumped on the all-foam, bed-in-a-box mattress bandwagon around six years ago, and while my sleep has been fine since then, my mattress never quite got me excited to hop into bed at night. For one, I often felt like the memory foam trapped heat—I found myself sweaty and annoyed some nights, especially before my period. And I could also never decide if I actually liked the feeling of sinking into my mattress. Sure, it was nice to be “hugged” in that way, but I missed the support and ease of movement I felt with my previous innerspring mattress.
Sleep is one of the most important things to me and probably most people. If I don’t have a good night’s sleep it can ruin my entire day. When it comes to the best mattress for my sleep I need it to be a soft mattress. I can’t sleep on medium or firm mattresses (trust me, I’ve tried). My family refers to me as The Princess and the Pea because I can feel everything around me and it causes me to wake up through the night. I’m also a very hot sleeper. I keep my apartment at a cool 65 every night with an overhead fan constantly moving. The worst feeling in the world is being hot while you sleep. When I was asked to test the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid soft and cooling mattress—it was a match made in heaven! I jumped at the chance to test it and now you can read the full review to see if it’s for you.
