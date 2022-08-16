Read full article on original website
Weekly roundup: Wound up over diversity discussions
TALLAHASSEE — Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a challenge to the state on Thursday when he blocked part of a controversial law that restricts the way businesses can cover race-related topics when training employees. “If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it...
School district successful in active recruiting amid teacher shortage
The national teacher shortage in America has been ongoing for more than a decade now, but since the start of COVID-19 in 2020, the problem is reaching critical mass. According to the Florida Education Association (FEA), in August 2020 there were 2,962 advertised teaching positions at the start of the school year in Florida. By August 2021, that number increased more than 67 percent to 4,961 teacher vacancies and 3,753 staff vacancies, a total of more than 9,000. In January of 2022, halfway through the school year, there were 4,359 teaching and 5,222 staff vacancies, bringing the total to more than 9,500.
Sound Off calls from Thursday, Aug. 18
(Re Wednesday, Aug. 17’s Page A5 story, “Security costs for DeSantis, family increase”): Why is it that for the past year, we’ve paid $4-plus million for protection for (Gov. DeSantis) and his family and this year it’s gone over $6 million?...If he’s well liked and everything in this state and we’ve got to pay that for security for him and his family, what’s up with this? Be nice and play right and he won’t have to worry about security.
Worthington will be asset to county
Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
Backroom briefing: Eyes on the IRS
TALLAHASSEE — Warning, “They are coming here. They are coming after us.” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants the Legislature to take steps next year to offset new hiring at the Internal Revenue Service under a law signed this week by President Joe Biden. Patronis, who...
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
Citrus County readies to join statewide drug overdose initiative
Citrus County public health officials are underway in getting ready to participate in Florida’s new statewide initiative to slow Florida’s opioid deaths, designating a county ER for overdoses and establishing a plan to start helping addicts earlier to recovery. Citrus County was named earlier this month by Florida’s...
Editorial l Next administrator must be right fit for county
20 vie for county administrator job. With less than three months remaining in Randy Oliver’s tenure as county administrator, the search for his replacement is unfolding, with commissioners hopeful to have Oliver’s replacement on board by Sept. 5, giving him time to work with his replacement during the transition.
Worthington invested in community
I learned several elections ago the importance of due diligence when deciding the best candidate for county commissioner. I made the mistake of supporting a friend early in a campaign only to discover that a more qualified candidate would enter the race. When Stacey Worthington entered this year’s election I...
Proud to vote for ‘Aunt Bec’
I am writing to support Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. As a younger voter, Rebecca supports the things I care about. She is committed to protecting the Nature Coast and working to help bring opportunities to young families in Citrus County. Every time I talk to her, she...
Write stories from local point of view
Why are you printing an Associated Press article with the inflammatory "Do Not Say Gay" law in the title? You're just perpetuating the myth … and taking up a lot of space. Why not write an article from the local point of view? Maybe our local schools are not as “confused” as teachers in other locales. They appear to be a pretty smart group of people. Or why not just print the Gov. Ron DeSantis quote, "… you teach reading, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don't teach gender ideology, CRT, the sexuality in the elementary schools. That's not very difficult to know and that's not very difficult to understand.”
Grandfather will provide wisdom, guidance to county
There’s an old saying that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career of public service, and now I’m happy to support him, Winn Webb, in the upcoming election. Getting to learn from my grandfather has been about much...
Bays will fight for best interests of citizens
I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
State backs Christian school in pre-game prayer fight
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Education is backing a Tampa Christian school in a legal battle about whether the school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 football championship game. Attorneys for the department filed a 28-page brief this week...
Finegan holds ‘high ethical standards’
This letter is written in support of Diana Finegan for Citrus County Commissioner District 2. I personally know Diana and her family. She is an educated, intelligent woman with high integrity. She has proven experience in leadership as the CEO of the "Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association.”. She holds high...
Bays ‘most qualified candidate’
Citrus County needs strong, courageous leaders to guide us into the future. We are growing at an unprecedented pace and demand for infrastructure and services continues to rise. We want County Commissioners who fully grasp the complexities of budgeting, growth management, environmental protection, infrastructure, and short and long-range planning. We...
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Finegan a ‘good one’ in office
I have lived in Citrus County all my life and have seen a lot of County Commissioners come and go, with some of them having done a very good job while on the Board. It is my opinion that we have a great opportunity to put another "good one" in office.
The Arborist: Prescribed burning is beneficial to our ecosystems
Recently, there was a brief article in the Chronicle regarding a prescribed burning workshop sponsored by the Florida Forest Service. This article prompted me to write this article and provide some additional information. Most of you have seen columns of smoke, particularly during the winter months, from local prescribed burns,...
Motive was to discourage conservative candidates
Mr. Bryan, thanks so much for identifying those candidates who have conservative values in your column Sunday, Aug. 14. It is obvious that your motive was to discourage voting for conservative candidates. You consider them “divisive.” But we want and need conservative leadership in Citrus County who will represent all of the Citrus County residents, including conservatives.
