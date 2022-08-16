Why are you printing an Associated Press article with the inflammatory "Do Not Say Gay" law in the title? You're just perpetuating the myth … and taking up a lot of space. Why not write an article from the local point of view? Maybe our local schools are not as “confused” as teachers in other locales. They appear to be a pretty smart group of people. Or why not just print the Gov. Ron DeSantis quote, "… you teach reading, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don't teach gender ideology, CRT, the sexuality in the elementary schools. That's not very difficult to know and that's not very difficult to understand.”

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO