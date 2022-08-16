Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
SFGate
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russian ammunition warehouse along Ukraine border erupts in huge fireball sparking evacuation of two villages
A Russian ammunition warehouse and military facility close to the Ukrainian border erupted in a huge fireball this evening, prompting the evacuation of two Russian villages. The ammo dump, located close to the town of Timonovo in the Belgorod region of western Russia, ignited around 6pm BST/8pm local time, sending flames and huge plumes of smoke rising into the air.
Fearing 'Another Chernobyl,' Turkey Throws Support Behind Ukraine
"While continuing our efforts to find a solution, we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Global Update: Flooding in Kentucky, Sri Lanka’s Medication Shortages; Diabetes in Ukraine
In Kyiv, Ukraine, Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe attends a healthcare summit with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other local organizations, and a child in a bomb shelter begins a lifelong battle against diabetes. In response to the extensive damage and loss of life caused by flooding in Kentucky,...
Huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Russian top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked ‘the poor performance’ of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armour technology – or ERA.
Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham thinks there's nothing surprising on Mar-a-Lago surveillance tapes: 'I think what we would see is hardworking FBI agents doing their jobs'
Ex-Trump aide Stephanie Grisham says she thinks there's nothing shocking on the CCTV footage of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Grisham told CNN she's not "surprised" Donald Trump hasn't released the footage yet "because I don't think there is anything there." The FBI searched Trump's Florida property as part of an...
Russia Now on 'Defense,' Ukraine Can 'Pick Where They Attack': Hertling
Retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling said Saturday that Russian troops have proven to be "poorly-led" and "ill-trained."
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
Exiled Putin critic found dead outside DC apartment
A prominent exiled critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin was found dead outside of his Washington, D.C., apartment.
In a Kyiv Hospital Bomb Shelter, a Child Begins Her Lifelong Battle Against Diabetes
Dr. Nataliya Pogadayeva, the head of the pediatric endocrinology department at the Ohmatdyt National Specialized Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, relives February 24 as both the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and the start of another war for the life of a child brought that morning by ambulance from Mariupol. One-year-old...
nationalinterest.org
Afghanistan Is Not Just Washington’s Problem Anymore
Afghanistan’s fate will invariably be of greater interest to its Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Pakistani neighbors. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
nationalinterest.org
‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi threat withheld by Secret Service until after rioters stormed Capitol: Report
An online threat made to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was withheld from Capitol Police by the Secret Service until after rioters had stormed the Capitol, according to a report. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in...
Defense One
Sensing Russian Stall, US Rushing Arms to Help Retake Ukrainian Territory
Sensing Russia’s momentum has completely stalled, the United States is rushing into Ukraine another $775 million in advanced missiles, armored vehicles, and artillery to help Kyiv’s counteroffensive to retake territory, according to a senior defense official. There’s “a complete and total lack of progress” by the Russians now,...
Operational Update: Insulin for Sri Lanka, Supporting First Responders in Ukraine, Kentucky Flooding
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 359 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 8.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more. This week, Direct Relief prepared...
Operational Update: Supporting Mexico Rescue Efforts, Continued Relief for Ukraine and Kentucky
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 357 shipments of requested medical aid to 41 U.S. states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 25.6 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, wound care products, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more. This past week,...
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
Operational Update: Ukraine Response, California Wildfire Preparation, Support in Mexico
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 329 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 6.5 million defined daily doses of medication, including prenatal supplements, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, and insulin. In preparation for...
