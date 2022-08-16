The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Teresa Merwin. “Such a decision is not taken lightly; however the Board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” a release from the board stated. “The board will immediately begin a search for an interim superintendent and permanent superintendent.”

