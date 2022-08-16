Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Gail Elizabeth Rockwell Nami
Gail Elizabeth Rockwell Nami, 74, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Gail resided happily in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi with her honeybees and flock of chickens. She belonged to Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis, MS, and was a member of...
Sea Coast Echo
Bay taps former DEA agent as new police chief
The city of Bay St. Louis has a brand new police chief — former DEA Agent John Toby Schwartz. The city began the search for a new chief in June, when then-Chief Gary Ponthieux, Jr., announced his retirement. Schwartz lives in Pass Christian and has more than 36 years’...
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock County School District Board of Trustees terminates superintendent's contract
The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Teresa Merwin. “Such a decision is not taken lightly; however the Board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” a release from the board stated. “The board will immediately begin a search for an interim superintendent and permanent superintendent.”
Comments / 0