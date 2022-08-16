Read full article on original website
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
China complains US not cracking down on 'anti-China thugs' outside embassy
The Chinese Communist Party is demanding the United States take action to stop ongoing protests outside the nation's embassy. State media in China has complained of harassment outside the country's embassy in the U.S., saying that the government must step in the diffuse tensions. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
One of world’s largest moths discovered for first time in US; officials ask residents to report sightings
One of the world’s largest moths has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state, prompting officials to ask residents to report any sightings of the insect. An atlas moth was initially reported to state entomologists by a University of Washington professor on July 7,...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
Russia-Ukraine war: don’t allow Moscow to sow fear, says Zelenskiy; suspected ‘spying’ raid in Albania – latest updates
Ukraine’s president says Kremlin could be planning ‘vicious’ attack ahead of independence day; three arrested in burglary at Albanian arms factory
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran exclusively told Fox News Digital of the lengths the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil. "Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran stepped up its terror plots abroad,...
Trump legal counsel vows 'Fourth Amendment based' challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid 'very soon'
Former President Trump's legal counsel said on the Mark Levin Show that he's preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge "very soon" against the Department of Justice in relation to the Mar-a-Lago raid. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said that Trump's legal team is going to "weigh in...
Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation." TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago.
Biden Energy Secretary Granholm: Clean energy is 'best peace plan the world has ever known'
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested in a recent interview that the United States’ green energy push will be the "greatest peace plan" in world history. "If we want to be energy secure and energy independent, that means we've got to produce our own energy," Granholm said in an interview with VOA News on Friday. "My counterpart in Ireland, the energy minister there, has said that no one has ever weaponized access to the sun. No one has ever weaponized the wind. Perhaps a move to clean energy will be the greatest peace plan the world has ever known."
Larry Kudlow on 'America's Newsroom': 'Fraud is inevitable' with massive government spending
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blamed COVID lockdowns and massive government funding as the Biden administration investigates 39,000 potential cases of COVID relief fraud. Kudlow joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss the investigations, warning the government is unable to "control" how funding is actually used. BRIT HUME: COVID RELIEF...
German bureaucrat under fire for trashing British WWII hero who inspired Israeli army
JERUSALEM – The 10 million-member Christians United for Israel (CUFI) and the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. joined the Israel Defense Forces in issuing an unprecedented stinging rebuke of a German official for comments about late British Major-General Orde Wingate, a WWII hero and Israeli icon. Michael Blume,...
Israeli app helps deaf community engage and cope in war and peace
JERUSALEM, Israel – With war and conflict being so much a part of everyday life, an Israeli company has developed a free real-time and on-demand sign language interpretation app for members of the deaf community to use on smartphones. With a team of interpreters available and speaking and signing...
