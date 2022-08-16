ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Fox News

China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan

The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Fox News

Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation." TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago.
Fox News

Biden Energy Secretary Granholm: Clean energy is 'best peace plan the world has ever known'

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested in a recent interview that the United States’ green energy push will be the "greatest peace plan" in world history. "If we want to be energy secure and energy independent, that means we've got to produce our own energy," Granholm said in an interview with VOA News on Friday. "My counterpart in Ireland, the energy minister there, has said that no one has ever weaponized access to the sun. No one has ever weaponized the wind. Perhaps a move to clean energy will be the greatest peace plan the world has ever known."
Fox News

Israeli app helps deaf community engage and cope in war and peace

JERUSALEM, Israel – With war and conflict being so much a part of everyday life, an Israeli company has developed a free real-time and on-demand sign language interpretation app for members of the deaf community to use on smartphones. With a team of interpreters available and speaking and signing...
