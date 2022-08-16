Read full article on original website
Job Announcement: Lassen County – Technician (Building) or Senior Building Technician
(Note: Only one position is available. Salary DOE.) Lassen County – Technician (Building) or Senior Building Technician. Technician (Building): $18.31 – $24.11 per hour, plus benefits package. Senior Building Technician: $21.00 – $27.72 per hour, plus benefits package. FILING DEADLINE. Open until filled. Review September 2, 2022.
Job Announcement: Lassen Union High School District – Paraprofessionals and Bus Drivers Hiring Event
WE’RE HIRING Paraprofessionals & Bus Drivers on the spot! Apply and interview on August 26, 2022 between the hours of 11:00am – 2:00pm. Applying online prior is highly encouraged! Apply at www.edjoin.org. • Monday – Friday workweek/weekends not required. • 180 workdays; work schedule mimics student schedule.
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for August 19th, 2022
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 18, 1945
Acquisition of new alleyways and much miscellaneous business occupied the Susanville city council Monday night. An alleyway 30 by 150 feet, lying east of the Veterans’ Memorial Hall, was bought to connect Main St., with North alley. Negotiations are underway with Deal & Davie to buy a 40-foot strip between the alley and the Roop’s Fort property.
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
Lassen High School News and Information for Students and Parents
All Freshman from the Class of 2026 – As soon as the lunch bell rings today, Friday, please meet on the big stairs right outside the 100 building to take a quick Freshman class photo and then you can go to lunch. The Grizz Feed is tonight! Come out...
Light the Lights! 2023 Best of Broadway Auditions Begin October 30th
Do you love to sing and dance? Come be a part of Lassen County’s largest annual theatrical production! The Susanville Best of Broadway concert series is gearing up for their March 2023 performances with auditions scheduled for October 30th, from 10:00a.m. until 2:00p.m. and November 6th, from 12:00 to 4:00p.m.
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Shasta County woman killed in head-on crash near Fall River Mills
FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman from Shasta County was killed in an early morning head-on crash on Highway 299 just west of Fall River Mills on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman from Montgomery Creek was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5 a.m. on Highway 299 near Pit No. 1 Powerhouse Road, when she crossed over the double yellow lines.
