Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
What makes the Space Coast great? Tourism office wants mural artist to show visitors
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Whether it’s the beaches, incredible rocket launches or attractions, the Space Coast is home to some pretty unique things and the tourism office wants someone to paint a mural to show them off. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is looking for an artist...
Step into the ‘Magic Shop:’ K-pop market fair highlights over 30 artists at Orlando brewery
ORLANDO, Fla. – All things K-pop are taking over an Orlando brewery with an artist market event this Saturday. The KPOP Fanart Fair will have over 30 artists throughout Brewlando Brewing and outside the brewery from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket...
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Athletes from military branches arrive at Disney to compete in 2022 Warrior Games
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of service members, families and international travelers have descended on the Walt Disney area to compete in the 2022 Warrior Games. Crowds of families were at the Coronado Springs Convention Center making posters to support athletes, who will compete in the series of events being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Eatonville honors, celebrates 135 years with Founders Day Festival
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Eatonville is celebrating 135 years with its Founders Day Festival this weekend. The town of Eatonville was incorporated in 1887 and the two-day festival “pays homage to the Town of Eatonville and its impact nationally on the Chitlin’ Circuit performers who performed during segregation and Jim Crow time periods,” organizers said.
WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail. [TRENDING: Missing...
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how to help
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are rallying behind one of their officers after his wife was killed and his 10-year-old daughter and their family dog were injured in a lightning strike in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. Nicole Tedesco, the wife of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco,...
Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa
ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
Immigrant homeownership rates in Orlando among nation’s highest
ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent study from Lending Tree found Orlando has some of the highest immigrant homeownership rates in the nation. Homeownership is part of the American dream. “What better than to have your roots and your legacies for generations to come,” Susan West, the president of the...
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
Orlando nonprofit works to get more Latinas out to vote in primaries
ORLANDO, Fla. – With five days left for the primary elections, a local organization is working to get more Latinas to vote with an initiative called Latinas en Marcha. “I’ll be voting (Aug. 23), which is the main day for voting,” Genesis Chacón, the director for phone banking and texting, said.
Man dies after being struck while crossing University Boulevard, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by a car early that morning as he attempted to cross University Boulevard on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. west of Technological Avenue as the man, of Long Branch,...
World War II-era tugboat one step closer to coming home thanks to one man’s effort
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is one step closer to returning home. ST 479 “Tiger” is moored at the end of Pier 1 at Green Cove Springs in Clay County, just south of Jacksonville. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
Forecasting Change: Here are the local impacts of a warming ocean
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we are fully into the “Dog Days of Summer.” Over the last 3 weeks, almost every day in Orlando, we have had a daytime high above the average for this time of year. Here on Forecasting Change, we discuss the warming of the...
🐾 Puppy Raisers pass the leash as dogs train to be service animals
ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the scenes, Haley Coomes produces newscasts you see on News 6 every day. But she plays another role behind the scenes as a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions. Most recently, raising now 16-month-old Floranne, an old lab golden mix dog. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
