mymoinfo.com
Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now
(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Several Local Students Win Missouri State Park Art Contest
(Farmington) Missouri State Parks on Wednesday announced the winners of its virtual youth art contest called “Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks”. Garrett Davenport says some of the winners are from the listening area.
mymoinfo.com
Patrick Joseph Howards — Visitation 8/24/22 2 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Patrick Joseph Howards of Hillsboro passed away on August 17th, he was 25 years old. The visitation for Patrick Howards will be Wednesday (8/24) from 2 PM until 8 PM at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Days 2022 ongoing
(Pevely) Pevely Days 2022 is here! Opening day of the family friendly festival kicked off on Thursday night and continues Friday evening through Saturday. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says attending Pevely Days is always a great time. Friday activities include live music by Past Ambitions and on Saturday the...
mymoinfo.com
Fenton Man Seriously Injured In Madison County Car Crash
(Madison County) A Fenton man was seriously injured after crashing his car on US-67 south bound in Madison County Friday morning. Highway patrol says 66-year-old Keith Morgan was driving 10 miles south of Cherokee Pass when he ran a Ford F-150 off the right side of the road and overturned. Morgan was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis for treatment.
mymoinfo.com
Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty – Service 8/24/22 At 1 P.M.
Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty of Bonne Terre died Thursday at the age of 70. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Richard “Bucky” Daugherty...
mymoinfo.com
Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty
(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Family Bike Ride and Movie in the Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Family Bike Ride for Twin City Days is back this year and will take place on Friday, September 9th. The ride was held earlier in the afternoon last year but has been moved back a little bit to be a lead-in event to the Movie in the Park at Crystal City Municipal Park later in the evening. Chris Creed with Pedal N Pi and Living Life on Two Wheels says this is the perfect family-friendly event.
mymoinfo.com
William “Abe” Gegg – Service 8/25/22 At 10 A.M.
William “Abe” Gegg of Saint Mary died Wednesday, August 17th at the age of 72. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ozora. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation for “Abe” Gegg is Wednesday evening from 4 until...
mymoinfo.com
Busy Year For The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department
(St. Francois County) It’s been a busy first seven months of the year for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. Alex Shumate is a corporal with the department. He says they’ve responded to a total of 12,645 calls for service so far in 2022. In addition, Shumate...
