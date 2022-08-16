(Festus, Crystal City) The Family Bike Ride for Twin City Days is back this year and will take place on Friday, September 9th. The ride was held earlier in the afternoon last year but has been moved back a little bit to be a lead-in event to the Movie in the Park at Crystal City Municipal Park later in the evening. Chris Creed with Pedal N Pi and Living Life on Two Wheels says this is the perfect family-friendly event.

