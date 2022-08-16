ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
sent-trib.com

Community comes together for church service

Community Church Service is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Commercial Tent. Coffee hour starts at 9:30 a.m. All Pemberville area churches are participating. Everyone is invited to attend and should bring a chair. SonFire by the River is the host.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL-TV

Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419

TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants. Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they...
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-20-2022

There have been 34,960 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 263 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 201 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. The Centers for Disease...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Wood County, OH
Government
County
Wood County, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
sent-trib.com

Smile … you’re in Pemberville

Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
sent-trib.com

Norman Leroy Murphy

Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Taylor
sent-trib.com

Duck, duck derby

A Rubber Duckie Derby is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. A single duck costs $5. A quack pack of six ducks is $25. A flock of ducks (25 ducks) is $100. Ducks will be launched into the Portage River at Bridge Street. The first duck to cross the finish line at the Bierley Street bridge will be the grand prize winner. Spectators can watch the derby on the bridges or on Ohio 105 in front of the library and legion hall.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 8-18-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000. 223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000. 3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry

ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek

Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek a former resident of Cygnet and Perrysburg Ohio died on August 19, 2022, in Orange Park Florida where she had lived since 2018. She was born in Rudolph Ohio on January 21, 1929. A graduate of Cygnet High School she later attended Davis Business School. She...
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Wedding#County Judge#The Wood County Museum
sent-trib.com

Delbert Robinson

Delbert Robinson, 86, Fostoria, died Aug. 18 at Fostoria Community Hospital. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
FOSTORIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Steven Yates

Steven Yates, 77, Weston, died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay.
WESTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years

When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG

A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple indicted after allegedly tying up child

A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a...
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy