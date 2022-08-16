ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights could land USA Today’s 10 Best

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i118G_0hJIQO8B00

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood landed on a list of 20 contending amusement parks for bragging rights as a USA Today’s 10 Best theme park Halloween event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWr3G_0hJIQO8B00
(Photo: WATE)

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights currently sits as the sixth best on the leadership board, but the park is third-best among amusement parks with single locations. A more ghoulish event at Busch Gardens, Howl-O-Scream, remains at the top spot.

Prehistoric predators: What carnivorous creatures once roamed Tri-Cities area?

The Great Pumpkin event is part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and features thousands of carved and illuminated jack o-lanterns — marking the largest addition to the park’s fall festival in its history. It aims to entertain the entire family with glowing displays as the smell of sweet autumn-themed treats fills the air.

To vote for the event and scope out the competition, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Amusement Park#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#The Great Pumpkin#Usa Today#Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
GATLINBURG, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WBIR

Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
WBIR

Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy