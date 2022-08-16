Why is President Joe Biden coming to Ohio?

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – President Joe Biden is paying a visit to Ohio in the coming future, and though the exact date is unclear, he did give the reason.

The White House said the president would be heading specifically to New Albany on the heels of his signing of the CHIPS and Science Act , Politico reported. Biden plans to attend a groundbreaking ceremony in the town outside of Columbus for Intel’s coming $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant.

The CHIPS Act is the federal funding incentives bill that Intel was holding out for before it would bring back a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant. It initially went as far as to delay the initial ceremony date when the legislation stalled in U.S. Congress. However, when NBC4 asked Intel on Monday about a new groundbreaking date with CHIPS passed, a spokeswoman said there wasn’t one announced yet.

The Biden Administration did not share a travel date to attend the ceremony either, but did share it would be a Pre-Labor Day event, according to Politico. That means for Intel to accommodate the president, they have to hold the groundbreaking ceremony before Sept. 5.

Despite the question mark around the ceremony date, Intel also moved forward with boots on the ground at the plant site anyways on July 1.

“A diverse Ohio-based team led by Gilbane Building Company has begun early work to prepare the site for the construction of our planned factories,” Intel spokeswoman Linda Qian told NBC4 in July.

