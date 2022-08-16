Read full article on original website
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
Cincinnati's Austin Romine catching on Saturday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Romine will operate behind the plate after Mike Papierski was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Tyler Beede, our models project Romine to score 5.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. In 82 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .250 batting average with a .634 OPS, 1 home run,...
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Connor Joe in left field for Colorado on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Joe will operate in left field at home after Sam Hilliard was rested versus left-hander Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Joe to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Max Stassi starting Saturday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting second on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivera will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 11.0 FanDuel points...
