Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
kswo.com
Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition
LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office. The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
kswo.com
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation. The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from...
Both farmers markets open in downtown Wichita Falls
It's the Tale of Two Farmers Markets as Downtown Development took over the original location, and the Farmers Market Association opened their farmers market over at OneLife Church on Austin Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
kswo.com
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
kswo.com
Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
kosu.org
High manganese levels turned its water yellow, but Altus officials say it's still safe to drink
Debbie Vogt, who lives in Altus, said she noticed her water was a brown-ish yellow when she went to brush her teeth Wednesday morning. She opted not to find out how it tasted, but the City of Altus said in a Facebook post that the flavor and smell may be unpleasant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
kswo.com
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
Plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport, multiple agencies responding
Multiple Wichita County agencies are responding to the Wichita Valley Airport for a plane that crashed.
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wichita County
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits in Wichita County, however, the Health District reported 3 deaths and 219 new cases this week in the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poncacitynow.com
Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
newschannel6now.com
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
Longtime Wichita Falls preacher celebrates 50 years with wife
A Wichita Falls couple known for their involvement in many community events and organizations is celebrating half a century of matrimony.
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
kswo.com
Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic. Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing...
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Comments / 1