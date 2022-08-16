Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
cltampa.com
The Loft closes in Ybor City, Salty Donut heads to Seminole Heights and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
Hunger Thirst’s newest concept Good Fortune is now open out of the basement space at Station House that Ichicoro Ane most recently occupied. It boasts an Asian-inspired fusion menu with dishes like Korean disco fries, drunken noodles, signature sushi rolls, bao buns and Dan Dan noodles—in addition to an exclusive selection of sake, Japanese whiskey and signature cocktails. Good Fortune also operates a private karaoke room that runs for $150 to $225 per two-hour session. St. Pete’s newest fusion restaurant and late-night lounge is now open every day starting at 5 p.m., with reservations available on its website. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg. goodfortunestpete.com.
cltampa.com
Cappy’s Pizza in Seminole Heights has new owners, but you’ll probably recognize their faces
On April Fool’s Day, nearly 16 years after he opened Cappy’s, Scooter Gabel signed ownership of his Seminole Heights pizza spot over to new owners. But regulars will probably recognize their faces. Together, Marty Iglesias, Frank Cinerar and Kevin Coss have nearly 30 years of experience tossing pies...
cltampa.com
Review: In Tampa, Jack Johnson delivers backyard BBQ vibes, Ziggy Marley, to 15,000 party people
If you're gonna have a party, you’re going to need drinks. While it was nowhere near Buffett-levels, there were enough of those to go around in Tampa on Friday night when Jack Johnson landed at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre for his first Bay area show in five years. Whether it was an 18-inch margarita, ruby red cocktail in a plastic shaker, Corona tall boy, or plastic pint filled to the brim with beer, the adults in the room came ready to unwind after the workweek—and a few of them brought their kids to the family-friendly gig that felt a lot like a backyard barbecue.
tornadopix.com
The Tampa House of Hennessy was a party place in the 2000s. Now it is for sale.
LUTZ – Travel to low altitude time. Smell Paris Hilton. Drink vodka Red Bull. Wrap a skull scarf around your neck. There is neither Instagram nor TikTok; Facebook remains a small piece of itself. The idea of party privacy swallows the last moments, poolside. there. I woke...
cltampa.com
Snail Mail's headlining Tampa concert is finally happening on Wednesday
Lindsey Jordan’s fall show opening for Turnstile is very sold-out, but this gig on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at The Ritz Ybor is honestly a better opportunity to see her band Snail Mail in a more intimate setting and in the headlining slot. Plus, it's been a long time coming...
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
cltampa.com
97X favorite Andrew McMahon headlines 'Shindig' concert in St. Pete on Monday
If you’re an avid supporter of alt-rock station 97X, you know damn well that Andrew McMahon has devoted endless time and energy to supporting them. That's why it's not surprising to see him headlining a St. Petersburg concert for the station on Monday, Aug. 22 at Jannus Live. McMahon...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Beach Beacon
Tour brings Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire to Tampa
TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are on the road for a North American tour that will include a performance Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
727area.com
Tips for Thrift Store Shopping in St. Petersburg
Whether you’re new to the area or new to the idea of thrifting, it’s good to know what spots to venture to when looking for the best deals and what you’ll be getting yourself into. Thrift City USA - This place is almost always a disappointment but I still go back each time. They seem to have caught on to the “thrifters” and in turn, the prices are a little steep for a second-hand store. They have a ladies' vintage section but don’t get too excited. Most of the items will either have a rip or a stain. The layout is a little confusing but they do have a wide selection of items. If you are up for a hunt then go for it! Maybe your search will be better than mine.
fox13news.com
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
