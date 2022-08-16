ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two of the Best Mexican Restaurant’s Victoria Has Seen

As I was driving down Port Lavaca Highway last week, I had a flashback of turning into the El Toro parking lot. Talk about some awesome memories and awesome Mexican Food. If you visited El Toro chances are you also ate at their sister restaurant of Siesta. Both restaurants were run by the Trevino family. Before we get to these two restaurants we also remember Casa Ramicos, Spanish Village, and DeLago. I know there were many more. Please add a Mexican Restaurant that you miss to our list on Facebook.
VICTORIA, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County gives consent for creation of Meadow Lake WCID

(Seguin) – The preservation of a local lake has taken a step forward this week. Guadalupe County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a petition request submitted by Meadow Lake Nolte Dam stakeholders regarding the creation of the Meadow Lake Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. Following the failure of...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

3 male subjects charged, arrested following aggravated robbery at local 7-Eleven

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3302 Sam Houston Drive for reports of an aggravated robbery. Through investigation, officers discovered a subject entered the location and presented a handgun before stealing lottery tickets and cash. Security footage provided officials with a description of the offender...
VICTORIA, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’

(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

