Read full article on original website
Related
New apartment complex for seniors coming to Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – FishPond Development LLC announced its intention to build FishPond at Victoria. The 75-unit apartment complex for seniors will be located near Airline Road and Navarro Street. Earlier this year, City Council members passed a resolution in support for FishPond’s application for the Texas Department of Housing...
Beeville being hit by scammers asking for donations to fake causes
People in Beeville have reported being waved down and asked to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist. Beeville police are warning their community about a scam.
seguintoday.com
Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two of the Best Mexican Restaurant’s Victoria Has Seen
As I was driving down Port Lavaca Highway last week, I had a flashback of turning into the El Toro parking lot. Talk about some awesome memories and awesome Mexican Food. If you visited El Toro chances are you also ate at their sister restaurant of Siesta. Both restaurants were run by the Trevino family. Before we get to these two restaurants we also remember Casa Ramicos, Spanish Village, and DeLago. I know there were many more. Please add a Mexican Restaurant that you miss to our list on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Victoria and Goliad Counties
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 7:00 pm C.S.T. At 6:12 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleto creek park, or 12 miles southwest of Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Hazards will be winds in excess of...
Five-year-old boy bitten by dog
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, August 14, 2022 around 3 p.m., Victoria Police officers responded to 200 Marvelle Street to investigate a report regarding an aggressive animal. Officers found a 5-year-old boy with what looked like a dog bite. He’s expected to be okay. The child was taken to the hospital.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County gives consent for creation of Meadow Lake WCID
(Seguin) – The preservation of a local lake has taken a step forward this week. Guadalupe County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a petition request submitted by Meadow Lake Nolte Dam stakeholders regarding the creation of the Meadow Lake Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. Following the failure of...
3 male subjects charged, arrested following aggravated robbery at local 7-Eleven
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3302 Sam Houston Drive for reports of an aggravated robbery. Through investigation, officers discovered a subject entered the location and presented a handgun before stealing lottery tickets and cash. Security footage provided officials with a description of the offender...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Viral post warns parents about posting too much information in back-to-school photos
Seguin police are warning parents about the potential dangers of sharing back-to-school photos. Seguin Police Department shared a viral post from Carver County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday that shows an example of what information is seemingly safe to share. The photo suggests safe information to share including...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’
(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
Comments / 0