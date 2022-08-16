ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kait 8

Community seeing slight rise in RSV cases

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Some children in Southern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas have seen contracted RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, earlier than usual. RSV mainly affects young children and babies, making it hard for them to breathe. Back in 2021, a significant rise in RSV cases came in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Health officials in Nebraska said a child died after what they suspect was a brain-eating amoeba infection. Dr. Lindsay Huse said the CDC is working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis – the disease caused by infection with the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri – after the child went swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kait 8

Woman survives shark bite in South Carolina

A judge's ruling has blocked the Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports. A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. 2022 Football Friday Night Preseason Special. Updated: 22 hours ago. Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to...
ACCIDENTS
Kait 8

Training held for first responders, farmers

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A deadly necessity. Grain bins are essential to agriculture but can also be very dangerous. Hundreds of grain bins are across northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. It only takes seconds for someone to become helpless in flowing grain. It takes 20 seconds for someone to become...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator must unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement with a national atheists group that had sued him. American Atheists on Wednesday announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media.
ARKANSAS STATE

