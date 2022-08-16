Read full article on original website
Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will move to the bench on Friday with Jerar Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Encarnacion 5.0...
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
Yu Chang in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chang is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Chang for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 10.8 FanDuel points...
Max Muncy sitting for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will move to the bench on Friday with Hanser Alberto starting at third base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Alberto for...
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.6...
J.D. Davis hitting in fifth spot for Giants on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will man third base after Evan Longoria was rested in Coors Field on Saturday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Davis to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the...
Tucker Barnhart starting Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Barnhart for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will operate second base after Thairo Estrada was given the night off versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. numberFire's models project Flores to score 16.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alberto will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 6.1 FanDuel points...
Connor Joe in left field for Colorado on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Joe will operate in left field at home after Sam Hilliard was rested versus left-hander Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Joe to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Garrett Stubbs starting Saturday for Phillies in Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Stubbs for 0.8 hits,...
Jurickson Profar in Padres' Friday lineup
San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is starting Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Profar for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 12.1 FanDuel points.
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
