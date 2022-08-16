Read full article on original website
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
Efforts to restart special session at a 'real stalemate,' West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year remains in a technical timeout after lawmakers failed to pass legislation related to tax reform and abortion last month. Gov. Jim Justice has said negotiations between his office and lawmakers remain at a...
Health officials are right to plan ahead
State health care officials are watching changes in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations carefully, and have decided it might be time to prepare for another challenge to the hospitals and health care systems that haven’t quite caught their breath from the last round. On Aug. 22, the West Virginia...
West Virginia's new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of...
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
Ohio man arrested on drug charges after highway stop in Gallia County leads to discovery of fentanyl
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio's drug interdiction efforts continue to net results in Gallia County, as the State Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday night after a traffic stop on U.S. 35. Vandonte Duncan, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and taken...
Inflation slows in July; average price per gallon of gasoline dips below $4 in West Virginia
Still-high inflation showed signs of slowing last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July report that came out Aug. 10. July’s inflation had a net zero increase from June. “The last inflation report that we got showed a kind of slightly lower rate of inflation than...
There's no place like home
On a trip to and from an Atlantic beach vacation earlier this summer, the most beautiful thing I saw was the view from the fifth-floor observation deck at Pipestem Resort. Pipestem seemed like a nice option to get away from the crush of motor vehicle traffic that was causing one interstate snag after another. It got to the point of ditching the interstate and taking back roads; maybe it was slower, but it cut out the constant stopping and starting, and allowed for the windows to be open without having to eat a bunch of exhaust and loud vehicle noises.
In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions. “If we as a people, as churches...
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show inflation...
