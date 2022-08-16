On a trip to and from an Atlantic beach vacation earlier this summer, the most beautiful thing I saw was the view from the fifth-floor observation deck at Pipestem Resort. Pipestem seemed like a nice option to get away from the crush of motor vehicle traffic that was causing one interstate snag after another. It got to the point of ditching the interstate and taking back roads; maybe it was slower, but it cut out the constant stopping and starting, and allowed for the windows to be open without having to eat a bunch of exhaust and loud vehicle noises.

PIPESTEM, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO