FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Duke Defeats Davidson in Exhibition Play
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team defeated Davidson 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25) in exhibition action Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior co-captain Gracie Johnson led the team offensively with 11 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Rylie Kadel tallied 11 kills to hit .625 percent. Graduate student setter...
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up Preseason Saturday
DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team will close out its preseason this weekend with an exhibition against North Carolina on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. First hit is set for 7 p.m. The Blue Devils competed against VCU in an exhibition last week and get a final...
goduke.com
No. 12 Blue Devils Shine in 7-1 Win Over Longwood
DURHAM – No. 12 Duke men's soccer used a barrage of goals to power past Longwood, 7-1, in the final exhibition of the season on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils outshot the Lancers 22-4 on the evening and were led on offense by four points from freshman Kenan Hot.
goduke.com
Duke Football Hosts Media Day
DURHAM – Duke football welcomed local media members to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for media day. Duke head coach Mike Elko, defensive coordinator Robb Smith, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns as well as junior offensive lineman Graham Barton, senior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, and graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner all spoke to members of the media during the event.
goduke.com
No. 12 Blue Devils Conclude Exhibition Slate Against Longwood
DURHAM – No. 12 Duke men's soccer will wrap up the exhibition slate on Friday night, hosting Longwood at 7 p.m., in Koskinen Stadium. Friday night serves as the final free admission contest of the season before the regular season opens. Duke's matchup against the Lancers comes on the...
goduke.com
Cooper Named to 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced Thursday that Duke women's soccer standout Michelle Cooper was one of 61 student-athletes named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch list. Cooper, the 2021 TopDrawerSoccer National and ACC Freshman of the Year, is coming off a season where she led...
goduke.com
Ethan Cooke Named to Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff
DURHAM - Duke swimming & diving head coach Dan Colella announced Friday the hiring of Ethan Cooke as an assistant coach. Cooke comes to Durham after four years on staff with Bucknell. During his time with the Bison, Cooke was the women's swimming recruiting coordinator as well as the social...
goduke.com
SiriusXM ACC Volleyball Preview Show to Debut Thursday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – SiriusXM will air an Atlantic Coast Conference volleyball preview show on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Hosted by SiriusXM & ESPN's Katie George, a former standout volleyball player at Louisville, the show features interviews with all 15 head coaches and 19 student-athletes (complete list below). The preview show also will be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the second episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Duke Announces Updates to Pregame Fan Experience for Football Games
DURHAM – On Thursday, Duke announced updates to its pregame fan experience for football games, including a new destination for fans called DevilsGate. Festivities begin at DevilsGate – located in the Card parking lot, next to Krzyzewskiville – three hours before each home game and end 15 minutes before kickoff. A map of DevilsGate can be found HERE.
goduke.com
Duke Quartet Brings Home Gold at U21 World Championship
LIMERICK, Ireland – The Duke men's lacrosse quartet of Kenny Brower, Jake Caputo, Jake Naso and Brennan O'Neill will return to Durham with new hardware after helping lead the United States U-21 Men's National Team to a 12-10 win over Canada in the gold medal game Saturday. The title...
goduke.com
Duke Quartet Going for Gold Saturday
DURHAM – Duke men's lacrosse quartet Kenny Brower, Jake Caputo, Jake Naso and Brennan O'Neill go for gold Saturday afternoon with the United States U-21 Men's National Team at the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U-21 World Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The United States battles Canada for the gold medal...
goduke.com
Anthony Jr. Tabbed 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-American
DURHAM – Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. was named to the 2022 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Anthony Jr. was one of four ACC players named to the list, joining Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller as well as Florida State's defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
