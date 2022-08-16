Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
'Loving Father and Husband': Family Speaks Out After Football Coach Was Allegedly Killed by Opposing Coach
Mike Hickmon was the epitome of a family man. He lived and breathed fatherhood — and sports. But on Saturday, the life of the 43-year-old doting father and beloved youth football coach was cut short after he was allegedly shot to death by a coach on the opposing team after a disagreement during a game in Lancaster, Tex.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Miami College Player Luke Knox, 22, Died Suddenly & So Many Football Stars Are Heartbroken
Florida International University's Linebacker, Luke Knox, has passed away suddenly at 22 years old. His brother, Dawson Knox, a Tight End with the Buffalo Bills, and many football stars have expressed their condolences for his passing. Bills' coach, Sean McDermott, along with the Knox brothers' former Ole Miss coach, Lane...
Family of Youth Football Coach killed in Texas want Aqib Talib arrested and charged
Aqib Talib was present at the shooting that left youth football coach Mike Hickmon dead. Talib’s brother Yaqub was the person that pulled the trigger shooting Hickmon five times, but the family wants Aqib arrested as well. His friends say they want everyone involved in the fight before Coach...
Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74
An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
Virginia High School football player Jessie Crumble Bullock shot and killed, Mother wounded
Jessie Crumble Bullock was an 18-year-old high school football player with ambitions of playing college football. Those dreams were cut short after he was tragically shot and killed in Richmond, Virginia. Bullock was reportedly on his way home from a corner store visit when suddenly someone started to chase him...
7-Year-Old Black Girl Makes History as the Fastest Kid in the Nation, Breaks Junior Olympics Record
Dakota White, a seven-year-old African American girl from Dallas, Texas, is making history as the fastest kid in the nation. She recently set a new national record for the Junior Olympics. Earlier this month, Dakota and her teammates with Xpress Track Club in Fort Worth set a new record in...
10 area high school football players to watch this season
CHILLICOTHE – In just a few short days, high school football teams from around the area will make their long-awaited return to the field. Fall camp is winding down, and the first week of the 2022 high school football season is just around the corner. There are plenty of...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
Meet The 7-Year-Old Black Girl Hailed As 'Fastest Kid In Nation'
Dakota White has made history as the nation's fatest kid after setting a new national record at the Junior Olympics.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22
Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Brother of Buffalo Bills star and FIU player dies suddenly aged 22
THE brother of Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox, Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox has died at the age of 22. The college football player's sudden death was announced by FIU on Thursday. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program,"...
Dawson Knox’s brother Luke dies at 22
Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died suddenly at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday. In a statement, FIU disclosed that Knox died suddenly, but issued no further details. Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference by offering his...
NFL World Praying For Browns Star's Family Today
Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. "Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader
A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
Natchez Democrat
Fly High #9: Cathedral football players honor fallen teammate ahead of first game
Players on the Cathedral Green Wave football team gathered with coaches on a grassy knoll in a cemetery Friday afternoon, as they dedicated their season to a former teammate. “On the way to our first game of the season, the team asked if we could stop at the grave of their classmate, Jordan, who passed away last Spring,” wrote the very Rev. Aaron Williams, pastor at St. Mary Basilica and Cathedral School. “We blessed the grave, prayed for him and his family and the team dedicated their season to him.”
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Lions football coaches and players host youth camp
From August 9 to August 11, Cottage Grove High School (CGHS) Lions football coaches and players led a camp for prospective football players between third grade and eighth grade. The camp took place on CGHS turf and was an opportunity for the Lions to impact future generations. Most of the students who participated were part of either the South Lane Youth Football Association or will be part of Lincoln Middle School’s football program this fall.
Watch: High school football moms' tackling drill goes viral
A fun video of Washington, IL football moms tackling their sons during "Mom's Night" was featured on CBS Mornings.
