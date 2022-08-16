ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74

An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
Dawson Knox’s brother Luke dies at 22

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died suddenly at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday. In a statement, FIU disclosed that Knox died suddenly, but issued no further details. Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference by offering his...
NFL World Praying For Browns Star's Family Today

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. "Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.
Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader

A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
Fly High #9: Cathedral football players honor fallen teammate ahead of first game

Players on the Cathedral Green Wave football team gathered with coaches on a grassy knoll in a cemetery Friday afternoon, as they dedicated their season to a former teammate. “On the way to our first game of the season, the team asked if we could stop at the grave of their classmate, Jordan, who passed away last Spring,” wrote the very Rev. Aaron Williams, pastor at St. Mary Basilica and Cathedral School. “We blessed the grave, prayed for him and his family and the team dedicated their season to him.”
Lions football coaches and players host youth camp

From August 9 to August 11, Cottage Grove High School (CGHS) Lions football coaches and players led a camp for prospective football players between third grade and eighth grade. The camp took place on CGHS turf and was an opportunity for the Lions to impact future generations. Most of the students who participated were part of either the South Lane Youth Football Association or will be part of Lincoln Middle School’s football program this fall.
