Wendy’s employee charged with customer’s murder after argument over order

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man he allegedly attacked at a fast-food restaurant died weeks after the incident.

Prescott Valley Police told KTVK/KPHO that the 67-year-old victim died, and that charges against Antoine Kendrick were upgraded to second-degree murder. The victim’s name was not released.

On July 26, the victim was at the Wendy’s restaurant where Kendrick works, and made a complaint about his food order, KPNX reported. Kendrick is accused of responding to the victim’s complaints by walking out from behind the counter and hitting the victim on the head, KPNX reported. The victim fell to the floor and lost consciousness, police told the station.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVK/KPHO alleges to show the attack, with the victim struck with a blow to the side of his head.

