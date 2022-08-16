ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing

Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop

A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
VALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots August 18th

The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina

Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
STATESVILLE, NC

