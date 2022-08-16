Read full article on original website
Woman arrested with 17+ pounds of meth valued at $1.2M: deputies
Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing
Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the...
Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on a dark section of Battle Bridge...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop
A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
WXII 12
Former Lexington police officer arrested after suspicious interactions with inmate, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Lexington police officer was arrested for obstruction of justice, according to theDavidson County Sheriff’s Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 18th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
K-9 tracks down man accused of stealing car, fleeing from deputies, Iredell County sheriff says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led deputies to a suspect accused of stealing a car before wrecking it, officials stated Thursday in a news release. On Wednesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 2013 Nissan Maxima on Wilkesboro Highway for a traffic...
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
FOX Carolina
Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
Suspect runs, AR-15 rifle, cocaine seized in Iredell County, deputies say
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party […]
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
